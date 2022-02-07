Carlo Ancelotti's refusal to rotate could cost Real Madrid the league title

Carlo Ancelotti's second Real Madrid reign is now at risk of playing out just like his first, sans the holy grail that was La Decima.

Let us jump into the game between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao. Here is what happened in the moments leading up to Madrid's exit from the Copa Del Rey.

It's the 89th minute at the San Mamés, one of European football's most intimidating atmospheres. Luka Modrić, at the edge of his own box, following pressure from Iker Muniain and Iñaki Williams, has sent a wayward pass right back to Athletic Bilbao.

And on came another wave of attack, the home team spurred on by a boisterous crowd. The Croatian got a second bite of the cherry after the move broke down and sent a two-yard pass to Casemiro, who promptly passed it back to Mikel Vesga.

Vesga subsequently pinged the ball to the feet of Alejandro Berenguer Remiro, who smashed it beyond the outstretched arms of Thibaut Courtois.

And just like that, Madrid were knocked out of yet another Copa Del Rey. It is now eight years since the side last lifted the historic trophy, coincidentally during Ancelotti's first spell in charge in 2013/14.

It was a season where winning the cup looked like a very achievable target too, with historic rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona already knocked out. But the wait continues, and rightly, questions will be asked about Ancelotti's refusal to rotate.

The Italian opted for Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo in attack, despite them being in a less than optimal condition, fitness-wise. Both Brazilians had turned out for their national team on the other side of the planet just 40 hours prior. They looked gassed and jet-lagged.

Vinícius's case is particularly egregious. The prodigiously talented 21-year-old has already completed 2,600 minutes this season and it's just February; he played 2,722 minutes in the entirety of 2020/21.

In midfield, Modrić was once again given the nod. Make no mistake, even at the 36, the Ballon d'Or winner is a force to be reckoned with. However, his engine isn't what it used to be at the absolute peak of its powers.

But over the last decade, the Croatian has played over 3,000 minutes for the club every season, with the exception of two. It's understandable that he is not going to be able to play every minute of every game.

One gets the feeling that, given the option, Ancelotti would have started Karim Benzema too. But the Frenchman, who has been in fabulous form this season and scored 24 goals, was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Ancelotti's has a talent-laden bench

It's baffling to watch the lack of rotation because it's not like the 62-year-old does not have talent at his disposal. Two former Premier League Players of the Season, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, who cost the club a combined €244 million, were left on the bench.They did not even make a substitute appearance.

Yes, their performances have been sub-par when they have been called upon, but surely they could have provided some impetus to Madrid's faltering attack. Instead, we got the surreal image of Bale laughing at Hazard as Ancelotti ordered him back on the bench after a warm-up.

Also amongst the substitutes were fresh legs in the form of Luka Jović. Bought for a reported €60 million, he has played a grand total of 432 minutes this season. Eduardo Camavinga, who was bought from Rennes at a price believed to be worth €40 million, has played 983 minutes.

Ancelotti, no doubt, walked into a difficult situation at the club in the summer after Zidane left the post a second time. Madrid had spent the past season trophyless and all signs pointed to the squad needing major surgery.

The club sold both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, leaving a large void in the leadership department. It also effectively broke up an ever-present partnership at centre-back that oversaw a period of unprecedented dominance in Europe.

Ancelotti's spells before his second Madrid reign don't inspire confidence

Ancelotti had to start from scratch. And in putting his trust in young and hungry players like Vinícius and Rodrygo, he seemed to have set a solid foundation.

But following a great run in the first half of the season, the cracks are beginning to show. It's déjà vu from 2014/15 when a similarly strong run in the first half ran out of gas at the business end of the season. That time, too, it was due to the Italian's stubbornness in refusing to deviate from his preferred 11.

For such a storied and decorated career, Ancelotti's league record is poor. Over 25 seasons managing Juventus, A.C. Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, he has won just 4 titles. To put that into context, Pep Guardiola has already won nine in a career half the length.

Ancelotti's managerial stints before this second reign in Madrid were underwhelming, to say the least. An argument can be made that each of the clubs he was in charge of -- Bayern Munich, Napoli, and Everton -- regressed under him.

Sevilla is only six points behind and have strengthened significantly in the January window, adding the likes of Anthony Martial and Tecatito Corona to their ranks. It's not going to be a cakewalk to the title by any means.

If Madrid somehow concede their lead, it's a likely scenario in which they finish the season without a trophy -- a cardinal sin in the eyes of president Florentino Perez. It's now or never for the Italian to find a tune out of his team. The goodwill is running out.

