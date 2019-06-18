×
Real Madrid signing Rodrygo 'one of the great prodigies'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    18 Jun 2019, 18:36 IST
Rodrygo - cropped
Rodrygo Goes in action for Santos

Real Madrid have signed "one of the great prodigies" in Rodrygo Goes, according to club president Florentino Perez.

Brazilian 18-year-old Rodrygo was presented as a new Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, a year after the club shelled out a reported €45million to sign him from Santos.

The teenager made 80 appearances in all competitions after making his Santos debut in November 2017 and Perez is excited to see him in action for Madrid.

"Our strategy is always about finding emerging talent, incorporating young players who want to mark an era in Real Madrid. Today we have a prodigious talent joining us," said Perez.

"This footballer already provokes admiration for his game in a country [Brazil] where admiration for football is a way of life. One of the great prodigies comes to our club, who already stands out for his quality and attitude.

"He has dreamed of this moment, he has wanted to hear these words that are coming true today, and we welcome Rodrygo Goes as a new player of Real Madrid.

"You come from Brazil, a country where football is a great passion and where the best players in history have come from.

"You played for a legendary club like Santos, you managed to do some incredible things in such a demanding place.

"You arrive at 18 but you've played many games with Santos already and you've become one of the big emerging stars of Brazilian football, standing out in all the youth categories for the national team.

"You've grown since your debut and scored many goals, but now you've chosen a challenge here. The club is going to support you as much as we can for you to be a happy player here. You'll have to work hard, the fans will be beside you, but you must know about the maximum demands here."

In a short initial speech, Rodrygo expressed a desire to repay the faith shown in him by Perez and Madrid as a whole.

"I want to thank firstly God for everything he's done for me and my family. All my family have fought with me. Thanks to the president and all the fans. I hope to give a lot of happiness to you. Hala Madrid," said Rodrygo.

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
