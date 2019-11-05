Champions League 2019/20: Five clubs who are desperate to claim the title this season

The Champions League trophy is all some clubs want right now

Its been another exciting Champions League experience so far this season. The thrills, disappointments, entertainment and magical moments all returned with the European competition to keep football fans glued to their TV screens as they watch their favorite clubs going head-to-head with one another.

As we all know, the dream of every club participating in the tournament is to go home with the coveted prize at the end of the term. However, there are some clubs on the continent right now whose desire to win it is far greater than others.

These clubs have grown desperate to claim Europe's top prize. They've put in a lot of effort but haven't been fruitful in their attempts in the past few seasons. Despite that, they are still keen to go all the way and make history in the competition and they are ready to give all it takes to achieve the dream.

Below, we take a look at the top five clubs who are desperate to win the Champions League at the moment:

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

The French champions continue to spend heavily in their bid to claim their first UCL title.

Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain remain one of the most desperate teams pushing for Champions League glory at the moment. As a matter of fact, that has been at the top of their objectives for the past few seasons. They've invested a lot of millions in their bid to win their maiden Champions League trophy. Only a few clubs can match their input.

Neymar was lured from Barcelona in a world-record transfer deal worth €222 million in the summer of 2017. Kylian Mbappe followed; also in a mega deal worth €180 million. However, they haven't been able to get the job done. The Parisians crashed out at the Round of 16 stage last season.

This term, they've started on the front foot, winning all their three games so far and are sitting comfortably at the top of Group A. It remains to be seen whether they can go all the way and get it nailed down.

