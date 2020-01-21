Chelsea Transfer News: Edinson Cavani's wage demands could derail Stamford Bridge move

Edinson Cavani

Chelsea's pursuit of Edinson Cavani is reportedly at the risk of being held back due to the exorbitant wage demands of the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

Cavani's move to Chelsea under threat

The Blues have been monitoring the Uruguay international as a potential signing for the January transfer window as they aim to take the pressure off of Tammy Abraham for the remainder of the season. The west London giants have been suffering from inconsistent performances in the final third with their latest game against Newcastle United a prime example of their attacking form.

Cavani's contract with PSG is scheduled to expire at the end of the campaign and he has already informed the Ligue 1 giants of his desire to leave by submitting a transfer request.

Frank Lampard himself was all praise for the striker in a press conference on Monday saying,

"He's (Cavani) a great player - I played against him and I always loved his mentality and his attitude. His goal-scoring record speaks for itself. I'm not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we'll see.

"He's an experienced player but so are many other players out there! We are young as a squad so the idea of bringing in experience is not something I'm looking away from. Sometimes the younger players need a bit of help."

Frank Lamparde

According to The Standard, Chelsea's pursuit of Cavani could, however, be threatened as he is refusing to take a wage cut from his current salary in the event of a transfer.

The 32-year-old forward presently earns in excess of £360,000-a-week at the Parc des Princes and it is believed that he wants a minimum 18-month contract at his new club, which would approximately come to a staggering £19 million per season.

Despite the wage demands, Lampard has refused to rule out a move for the PSG superstar and it remains to be seen if a transfer materialises from this saga before the transfer window slams shut.

