Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 26th May 2017

Leonardo Bonucci might soon don the famous white of Real Madrid

Leonardo Bonucci a prime summer target for European rivals

With the Champions League final just over a week away, Real Madrid have started playing mind games with their opponents, Juventus. The reigning champions want to take centre-back Leonardo Bonucci on board next season as Don Balon reports that president Florentino Perez is ready to pay close to £60 million for the Italian stalwart.

With Pepe's departure confirmed, Real Madrid will need a big name signing to cope with the Portuguese's loss. Bonucci is considered to be one of the best defenders in the world and can help Real Madrid defend their league title next season.

Arsenal make one last attempt to keep Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates

The Chilean is expected to be offered an improved deal at Arsenal

In an attempt to keep the Chilean at the club next season, Arsenal are set to offer Alexis Sanchez an improved deal which will see him earn £270,000 per week. That is still less than what the player has demanded and with Bayern Munich inching closer to signing him, Daily Mail has reported that Arsenal are expected to insert a few bonuses in his new deal to meet his demands.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes a shocking move

Aubameyang might have played his last game for Borussia Dortmund

The Gabonese striker has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund for a while now and German publication Bild has claimed that Aubameyang has put in a transfer request in an attempt to force the club to let him leave this summer.

Aubameyang is in high demand at the moment with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and numerous Chinese clubs hoping to secure his services. But Dortmund have made it clear that they won't let go of the striker for less than €80 million.

Newcastle United to make record bid for in-demand midfielder

Carvalho has been a long-term target for Rafael Benitez

O Jogo has reported that Rafael Benitez and Newcastle United have decided to go all out in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho. Carvalho has been a target for the Spaniard since his Real Madrid days with Rafa keen on using him alongside Fulham's Tom Cairney for the next season.

Carvalho has a release clause of £39 million but Sporting might sell him for a cut-price as they need funds for the summer.