Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 18th March 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news from across Europe.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 18 Mar 2017, 17:54 IST

Kylian Mbappe might just become the hottest prospect this coming summer

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature Manchester United's shift of interest from their prime target along with Manchester City's choice for Vincent Kompany's replacement and much more. On that note, let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on March 18, 2017:

Manchester United make young Frenchman their number one target

After seeing the rise of Kylian Mbappe for AS Monaco this season, Jose Mourinho has reportedly changed his focus to signing the 18-year-old in the summer ahead of compatriot Antoine Griezmann. The United club hierarchy believes that Mbappe can become a world class prospect and according to Don Balon, Manchester United are preparing a 'mad' offer to land Mbappe. The youngster has scored 18 goals this season and has also attracted attention from Real Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur's forward a summer target for Inter Milan and Sevilla

Heung-Min Son has enjoyed a terrific season for Spurs whenever he has received the starting orders. And now Inter Milan and Sevilla are said to have made enquiries about the South Korean forward's availability as they think that a lack of playing time might help their bid to sign him. According to Evening Standard, Son prefers a move to Sevilla than to Inter Milan because of the Spanish side's presence in the Champions League next season.

Manchester City identify Vincent Kompany replacement

Daily Mirror reports that Manchester City have scouted AS Roma's central defender Antonio Rudiger in recent months and want to make a bid for him soon. The 24-year-old is considered as one of the best in Serie A as Pep Guardiola wants to use his expertise in replacing Vincent Kompany next season. Guardiola knows Rudiger since his Stuttgart days and wants him to ply his trade under him next season. Chelsea are also interested in Rudiger but City remain confident of landing their target.

Arsenal plot move for Bundesliga's emerging midfield sensation

Naby Keita: North London calling?

According to SportBild, the Gunners are keen to bolster their midfield options by making a move for Red Bull Leipzig's Naby Keita in the summer. Keita is one of Leipzig's best performing players this season and has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga new boys want at least £26 million for Keita with Arsenal reportedly keen on bringing the youngster to English shores.

Real Madrid and Manchester United want Premier League champion

Another Schmeichel to set foot at Old Trafford?

Kasper Schmeichel has been brilliant for the Foxes this season and his good run has not gone unnoticed. Real Madrid have been mightily impressed by his leadership skills and Don Balon report that the Los Blancos may move for the Dane next season if they fail in their pursuit of David De Gea. The same goes for Manchester United who will replace De Gea with Schmeichel if the Spaniard decides to go back to Spain.