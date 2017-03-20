Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 20th March 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 20 Mar 2017, 19:27 IST

Andres Iniesta might leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature FC Barcelona's shortlist to replace Andres Iniesta and much more. On that note, let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on March 20, 2017:

Barcelona shortlist three names to replace Andres Iniesta

Iniesta is in the final few months of his current deal and has hinted that he won't renew his contract to stay at Camp Nou. Luis Enrique also recently made it clear that the Spaniard's future is in his own hands.

The club have identified three names to target if the legend decides to call it a day for his Barcelona career. Daily Mirror reports that Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool, Marco Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain and Thiago Alcantara of Bayern Munich are the names shortlisted by the club hierarchy to replace the midfield maestro, who is closing in on 700 appearances for Barcelona.

Chelsea target AS Monaco's midfield general

The 22-year-old has been stellar for AS Monaco

Tiemoue Bakayoko has been sensational for the French side this season and has reportedly attracted attention from a number of Premier League clubs. His brilliant run has been awarded with a first call-up to the senior French squad with the Mirror also reporting that Antonio Conte has earmarked him for the summer.

Bakayako also prefers a move to the champions-elect amidst interest from Arsenal and Manchester United as Chelsea see him as a long-term midfield partner for Ngolo Kante.

Tony Pulis makes a huge claim about Arsene Wenger's future

Arsene Wenger might finally decide to stay with the Gunners

Amidst rumours of the Frenchman signing a new one-year deal at the club, West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has now revealed that Wenger told him that he will be staying at the Emirates for one more season. These claims might enrage the Wenger out brigade who have been vociferous in their demands to sack their manager.

Pulis replied that he would be surprised if Wenger goes at the end of the season and also said that he is the best manager in the history of Arsenal football club.