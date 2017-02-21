Daily transfer news and rumours roundup: 21st February 2017

Jeison Murillo

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup where we dig out the best stories from across Europe. With the Champions League fixtures continuing this week and now heading into the final three months of the season, Europe’s top clubs already have one eye on next season and the summer transfer window.

Every top club is planning to bolster their squad this summer and some huge deals could go through. On that note, we look at the biggest stories coming in today.

Premier League and Spanish elite eye Inter Milan defender

Inter Milan’s Jeison Murillo is a highly sought after player at the moment. Calciomercato reports that the Colombia international has attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City in England and Spanish rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The reports suggest that City even made an offer for the centre-back in January but it was rejected by Inter. The Italian club want to extend Murillo’s contract beyond its current expiry in 2020 and want him to continue playing at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Barcelona eyeing a right-back

Juanfran is one of the two right backs Barcelona want

As reported earlier Barcelona are allowed to sign a right-back to replace the injured Aleix Vidal. Spanish paper Sport states that Barcelona have already eyed two right backs from La Liga itself.

The Catalan club have reportedly contacted Malaga for Roberto Rosales who is valued at €6million and Deportivo La Coruna for Juanfran who is valued at €8million. Barcelona will make a decision by the end of the week, so we can expect a done deal soon.

Joe Hart will be allowed to leave in the summer

Joe Hart will be allowed to leave Manchester City this summer

The Daily Telegraph has an update on the Joe Hart situation at Manchester City. It is believed that after his loan at Torino finishes at the end of this season, the English goalkeeper will be allowed to leave Manchester City for a fee in excess of £20million.

With Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero at City, Pep Guardiola has deemed Hart as surplus to requirements. English rivals Arsenal and Liverpool are battling for his signature at the moment.

Arsenal in for Issa Diop and eye Napoli’s Insigne

Lorenzo Insigne is on Arsenal’s wish list

Arsenal are looking to fix glaring deficiencies in their starting lineup after the club’s disastrous performance in the Champions League against Bayern Munich. According to French outlet France Football, the Gunners are looking at highly rated defender Issa Diop who currently plays for Toulouse in Ligue 1. The 20-year-old centre-back is also on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar according to The Metro, so it looks like a duel between the London rivals for his signature.

The Gunners have also scouted Napoli’s striker Lorenzo Insigne and have made him their number one transfer target. The Italian forward silenced the Bernabeu with a brilliant goal last week and is on the North London club’s wish list. Arsenal are definitely looking at strengthening their squad in key areas in the summer in a bid to keep their star players at the club.

Manchester United want Brazilian defender

Lyanco Vojnovic holds a Serbian passport which could ease his move to Europe

The Daily Mirror reports that Manchester United are eyeing Sao Paulo defender Lyanco. The 20-year-old centre-back who was part of the Brazil U20 team, has attracted the interest of Juventus and Atletico Madrid. However, Juventus already made a bid of £4.3million for him, but Sao Paulo will be willing to let him leave only for £10million.

The defender’s full name is Lyanco Vojnovic and he holds a Serbian passport which could ease his move to Europe.

Borussia Dortmund leading the race to sign Mahmoud Dahoud

Dortmund are leading the race to sign Mahmoud Dahoud

According to German outlet Bild, Borussia Dortmund were to sign Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Monchengladbach for £8.5million. However, The Daily Mirror have quoted the Gladbach sporting director saying that the deal has not been agreed.

The 21-year-old midfielder who is of Syrian-German descent has attracted the interest of Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League and it was reported that the Reds had made a £20million bid for Dahoud last year but the move did not happen.

The midfielder has only 12 months left on his contract and is looking to secure a move away from his current club with Dortmund leading the race to sign the player.