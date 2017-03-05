Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 5th March 2017

Massimiliano Allegri could be Arsenal’s boss next season

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 5th March 2017. Europe has not been short of transfer stories despite league games being played this weekend and with the transfer window only a couple of months away, a host of top clubs are eyeing changes to their squad and/or staff.

Today’s biggest stories in Europe’s papers come from England with Premier League teams battling it out for their targets and Spain’s Atletico Madrid also aiming high. Let’s head right in.

Allegri reaches verbal agreement with Arsenal

After last night’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool, Arsenal’s 2016/17 campaign looks all but certain to have come to a premature halt. The Gunners have slipped out of the top four in the league and are on the verge of being knocked out of the Champions League as well.

Their boss Arsene Wenger looks likely to be replaced in the summer and according to the Daily Express, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal to take over from the Frenchman as the new Arsenal boss.

However, the paper also states that Allegri will take over only if Wenger declines to sign a 2 year contract extension. The contract has been offered to the French boss and the North London club are anxious to know his answer within a month. The rumours look strong and this could materialise should Wenger step down.

Atletico Madrid lineup Mauro Icardi with Greizmann departure looming

Atletico want Icardi to replace Antoine Griezmann

If Sergio Ramos scoring an injury-time goal is as certain as taxes, so are Atletico Madrid’s amazing choice for strikers. According to Spanish outlet Marca, Atletico are lining up Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann as he edges closer and closer to a move to Manchester United.

Diego Simeone wants Icardi (who we picked as a potential replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic at United) to liven up his strike force. The Argentine Icardi has scored 18 goals this season for Inter and is in demand across Europe.

Dortmund set price for Marco Reus with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal interested

Dortmund want £70million for Marco Reus

Borussia Dortmund have slapped a hefty £70million price tag on their star player Marco Reus. According to reports from the Daily Express, Chelsea and Arsenal are rumoured to be interested in the German inside forward. This could also prove to be a merry-go-round if Chelsea sign Alexis Sanchez with Arsenal looking at Reus as his replacement.

However, the Blues could also buy the German instead of Sanchez. Liverpool are also interested in his services, so this could be a tussle between the three Premier League rivals. The 27-year-old missed Euro 2016 and half of the season through a groin injury, but he has still managed to rack up six goals and five assists in 14 starts for Dortmund.

Manchester City plot swoop for £115million worth defensive players

William Carvalho is wanted by Man City in a big swoop

It’s no secret that Manchester City have struggled at the back this season under Pep Guardiola. The Catalan boss is now aiming to rectify that this summer with a swoop for three highly rated defensive players.

According to reports coming in from The Sun, Guardiola has identified William Carvalho, Ben Gibson and Ryan Bertrand as the three players he wants to sign. The paper says that Sporting Lisbon value the 24-year-old Carvalho at £60million, while Middlesborough's Gibson is valued at £25million and Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand would cost £30million.

Guardiola is looking at signing younger players to aid his youthful attack.

Five top clubs are chasing Lyon’s Lacazette as his price is set

Lacazette is looking for a move this summer

According to reports from Telefoot, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are all chasing Lyon’s highly-rated hitman Alexandre Lacazette. The outlet says that the French forward has gone on record saying he is, in fact, looking for a move this summer and Lyon’s president Jean-Michel Aulas has hinted at him leaving as well.

However, Aulas, is a tough negotiator and is holding out for at least £50million for his prized asset.

Manchester United target Tottenham’s Eric Dier

United are in for Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier

According to reports from The Sun, Jose Mourinho wants another midfield enforcer to aid Ander Herrera in the middle of the park. The paper claims that the ‘Special One’ is pushing for a move for the 23-year-old Dier and is prepared to offer £35million for the England international.

However, Mauricio Pochettino wants at least £45million for the Englishman. This could possibly be a move by Mourinho to add another midfield enforcer in his side to aid Ander Herrera and to free up Paul Pogba.

All we can say is, £45million for Eric Dier, seriously?