EPL 2016/17: 25 amazing stats going into gameweek 25

Amazing piece of statistics to get you in the mood for gameweek 25.

by Sumedh @@MarathiScouser
Stats 10 Feb 2017, 19:20 IST
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool and Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur exchange words piror to kick off during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at White Hart Lane on August 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Liverpool face Spurs at Anfield tomorrow with the clash may have huge repercussions on the league table

Another gruelling set of fixtures are ahead of us in gameweek 25 of the Premier League starting tomorrow. The biggest clash of the weekend comes from Anfield as Spurs test their title credentials against a Liverpool side which is looking to bounce back after a disappointing last few matches. Chelsea visit Turf Moor to face Burnley, while Manchester City visit Bournemouth in a Monday night encounter. 

Manchester United and Arsenal face Watford and Hull City at home grounds respectively. The relegation battle might see a new twist in the tale as Swansea City welcome Leicester City at home. Here how the league table looks as we head into gameweek 25 of the Premier League.

#TeamGDPoints
1Chelsea3459
2Tottenham Hotspur3050
3Manchester City2049
4Arsenal2447
5Liverpool2246
6Manchester United1545
----------------------------------------
18Hull City-2520
19Crystal Palace-1319
20Sunderland-1819

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

- Jurgen Klopp has an identical record to the previous Reds manager, Brendan Rodgers, in his opening 54 Premier League games (Win 26, Draw 16, Loss 12) 

- Spurs have conceded the fewest goals from open play this season with the Lilywhites letting in just seven goals

- Liverpool are without a league win in 2017. The Reds have drawn 3, lost 2 of their 5 games since the turn of the new year

Burnley vs Chelsea 

- 28 of Burnley's 29 points this campaign have been won at their home ground, Turf Moor (97%)

- Chelsea have won 16 of their last 18 Premier League games, with their solitary loss coming against Spurs at the White Hart Lane on 5 January

- Tom Heaton has made more saves (103) than any other goalkeeper in Europe's top five leagues this season

Bournemouth vs Manchester City

- Manchester City have lost 3 of their last 5 away games. They have won the remaining two but were on the losing side against Everton, Liverpool and Leicester City

- Bournemouth have lost all 3 of their Premier League games on a Monday night without scoring. Whereas Manchester City have won 10 of their last 13 matches

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Swansea City at Etihad Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Gabriel Jesus has taken the league by storm with the youngster scoring a brace in City’s last game

- Gabriel Jesus has scored in both of his first two league starts. The only players to achieve this feat before are Emmanuel Adebayor and Kevin De Bruyne

