EPL 2016/17: 25 amazing stats going into gameweek 25

Amazing piece of statistics to get you in the mood for gameweek 25.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Stats 10 Feb 2017, 19:20 IST

Liverpool face Spurs at Anfield tomorrow with the clash may have huge repercussions on the league table

Another gruelling set of fixtures are ahead of us in gameweek 25 of the Premier League starting tomorrow. The biggest clash of the weekend comes from Anfield as Spurs test their title credentials against a Liverpool side which is looking to bounce back after a disappointing last few matches. Chelsea visit Turf Moor to face Burnley, while Manchester City visit Bournemouth in a Monday night encounter.

Manchester United and Arsenal face Watford and Hull City at home grounds respectively. The relegation battle might see a new twist in the tale as Swansea City welcome Leicester City at home. Here how the league table looks as we head into gameweek 25 of the Premier League.

# Team GD Points 1 Chelsea 34 59 2 Tottenham Hotspur 30 50 3 Manchester City 20 49 4 Arsenal 24 47 5 Liverpool 22 46 6 Manchester United 15 45 --- --------------------------- ----- ----- 18 Hull City -25 20 19 Crystal Palace -13 19 20 Sunderland -18 19

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

- Jurgen Klopp has an identical record to the previous Reds manager, Brendan Rodgers, in his opening 54 Premier League games (Win 26, Draw 16, Loss 12)

- Spurs have conceded the fewest goals from open play this season with the Lilywhites letting in just seven goals

- Liverpool are without a league win in 2017. The Reds have drawn 3, lost 2 of their 5 games since the turn of the new year

Burnley vs Chelsea

- 28 of Burnley's 29 points this campaign have been won at their home ground, Turf Moor (97%)

- Chelsea have won 16 of their last 18 Premier League games, with their solitary loss coming against Spurs at the White Hart Lane on 5 January

- Tom Heaton has made more saves (103) than any other goalkeeper in Europe's top five leagues this season

Bournemouth vs Manchester City

- Manchester City have lost 3 of their last 5 away games. They have won the remaining two but were on the losing side against Everton, Liverpool and Leicester City

- Bournemouth have lost all 3 of their Premier League games on a Monday night without scoring. Whereas Manchester City have won 10 of their last 13 matches

Gabriel Jesus has taken the league by storm with the youngster scoring a brace in City’s last game

- Gabriel Jesus has scored in both of his first two league starts. The only players to achieve this feat before are Emmanuel Adebayor and Kevin De Bruyne