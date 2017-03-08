EPL 2016/17: SK Turning point - 7 moments/performances from gameweek 27

Seven pivotal and/or game-changing instances and performances from the weekends fixtures.

Maya Mahadevan
08 Mar 2017

Chelsea romped to a 1-2 win at West Ham’s new home

The opening game of the weekend saw Manchester United held at home by a resilient, 10-man Bournemouth side. Swansea marched on, on their path to progress, impressing in a stylish comeback win over visitors Burnley as Fernando Llorente scored twice.

Stoke City swept aside Middlesbrough at the Britannia courtesy of a Marko Arnautovic brace, while Jamie Vardy returned to form in the Foxes’ win against Hull City. Crystal Palace finally climbed out of the drop zone, comfortably seeing off West Brom Albion and keeping a clean sheet during the process.

A goal-fest at Vicarage road saw Southampton come up trumps as they put their cup final heartache behind to grab three points. Liverpool’s unbeaten record against the current top six was not disrupted as the Reds beat the Gunners at Anfield to (temporarily at least) get back into the top four.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men kept Everton at bay, dominating and turning out an eye-catchy display at the White Hart Lane. Sunderland pressed and bayed for first blood against Manchester City but were thwarted by the post before the Citizens showcased a display worthy of their price tags and potential.

Chelsea continued their gallop towards the Premier League title, clinching victory in the London derby against a relatively tepid West Ham.

In this article, we take a look at the best / worst performances, along with players and moments that proved to be turning points in their games.

#1. Best goal(s):

(a) Andros Townsend

Match: West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace

Andros Townsend puts one past Ben Foster to help Palace seal a win at the Hawthorns

After a superb win of the ball in his own half near the penalty area, Townsend set off on a sprint and shrugged off a couple of the Hawthorns players – including Craig Dawson - during his mazy run.

At the edge of the six-yard box, he toyed with Gareth McAuley and dinked the ball home with his left foot from a tough angle.

A solo goal – so pleasing to watch - that was the hallmark of how effective the Eagles were at West Brom also helped them seal three points and climb out of the relegation zone.

(b) Harry Kane

Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

Harry Kane celebrates scoring Spurs’ opener against Everton

The young Englishman continues to defy every negative and cynical perception of his consistency.

He created a goal out of nothing and what a stunner it was! Some simple passes were played in the Everton half before Kane did well to keep possession, turn away and run to a central position.

The Spurs striker then swivelled, aimed for goal from range with his right foot and hit bull’s eye; all Joel Robles could do was watch.

Honourable mentions: Martin Olsson (vs. Burnley), Nathan Redmond (vs. Watford), Troy Deeney (vs. Southampton), Marko Arnautovic (1st vs. Middlesbrough), Eden Hazard (vs. West Ham)