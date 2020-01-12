Inter Milan closing in on double Premier League swoop, Kante wants Real Madrid move and more: Football transfer roundup, 12th January 2020

Olivier Giroud has emerged as one of the top transfer targets for Inter Milan.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's football transfer roundup for the day. Already 12 days have passed since the transfer window became active and now that it is under full swing, it seems that we'll finally be able to see some deals finalising.

So, with almost third of the window now behind us, we take a look at some of the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more.

Inter close in on Young and Giroud deals

Inter Milan are set for a double Premier League swoop, with both Ashley Young and Olivier Giroud being left out for their respective squads for their weekend's fixtures, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Young refused to play Manchester United's game against Norwich City and is set to join the Italian side imminently. As per reports he has agreed to personal terms with Inter and is set to be offered a contract until June 2021.

Chelsea striker Giroud too said to be close to a securing a move, the Frenchman has been offered a two-year contract at San Siro, with negotiations set to continue over the weekend. It is understood that the Blues will receive around €6 million for the striker.

N'Golo Kante plot Real Madrid transfer in summer

N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante is eyeing a summer move away from the club and would prefer to join Real Madrid, Dailystar reports. The report also claims he is seeking a new challenge and believes that a move to Spanish giants would be good for his career.

The 2018 World Cup winner is among the best defensive midfielders in the world and has been instrumental for the Blues since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2016. Kante's new deal will keep him at the club until 2023 and it is expected that for any deal to go ahead, Los Blancos will likely have to pay more than £100million.

Manchester United in advanced talks with Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes this month, as per ESPN.

The Portuguese side are keen to cash in on Fernandes to balance their sheets and United are in the market for a midfielder following injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan were spotted watching Sunday's game between Sporting and Porto.

Fernandes is valued at almost £55 million but United hope to sign him for a lower fee by including one of their players in the deal. In the meantime, former United player Rio Ferdinand has published a tweet to say that the signing of Bruno Fernandes is imminent.

Brunoooooooooooo ⏳⌚️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 10, 2020

Al Sadd confirm Barcelona are in negotiations with Xavi

Muhammad Ghulam Al Balushi, the sporting director of Al Sadd, has confirmed that Barcelona are in negotiations with Xavi, as per Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo.

In the last 24 hours the rumour that the Catalans are planning to replace Ernesto Valverde with their former captain has been gaining a lot of traction in Spanish media and now the Qatari sports club confirmed the same. Al Balushi said:

“Yes, there are negotiations between Barcelona and Xavi going on right now. We wish him success wherever he goes.”

