×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Europa League: 3 Reasons why Arsenal will beat Napoli

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Feature
353   //    09 Apr 2019, 14:33 IST

Everton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Everton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton over the weekend and that result impacted their hopes of a top-four finish. Meanwhile, Napoli are en route to finishing in second place in the Serie A despite drawing with Genoa. The two sides will battle it out in the Europa League quarterfinals, with the first leg to be played at the Emirates.

Following the loss to Everton, fans are slightly pessimistic about Arsenal's chances of beating Gli Azzurri. The Italian side have players such as Kalidou Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne who will make the battle between both the sides extremely interesting. Arsenal loanee David Ospina cannot play in the goal against in parent club. Thus far, the keeper has done well in Italy and Ancelotti could be tempted to play him against the Gunners.

Here are three reasons to consider why Arsenal will beat their opponents this Thursday.

#3 Emery's experience in Europa League

Liverpool v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Final
Liverpool v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League Final

When the manager was at Sevilla, he helped the club to three consecutive Europa League titles. There is no doubt that he has loads of experience in the competition and knows exactly the tactics that he should use to play against a big club like Napoli.

It is crucial that Arsenal secure victory in this tie as it will give the team a boost after their defeat to Everton at Goodison Park. Additionally, given the Gunners' poor form away from home, it will be risky if Arsenal do not win by a huge margin in the upcoming clash.

Both managers are in their first season of managing their respective clubs. Napoli are all but guaranteed qualification into next season's UEFA Champions League as they currently sit second in the Serie A table standings.

As for Arsenal, they dropped to fifth following Chelsea's victory over West Ham and face a tough fight to finish in the top four. Emery would have to throw all his cards out to win this tie and this competition. With this in mind, it could motivate the Gunners to beat Napoli and advance.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Napoli Football Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Carlo Ancelotti Unai Emery
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Arsenal news: Sead Kolasinac reveals what his team must do in the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Dries Mertens says Napoli were happy to draw Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo Insigne will play against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo Insigne could miss first leg against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
4 teams which are the favorites to win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Arsenal can turn the tables against Rennes
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/2019 - 3 reasons why Arsenal completed their comeback against Rennes
RELATED STORY
Napoli suffer Insigne blow ahead of Arsenal Europa League tie
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal handed tough Napoli draw in Europa League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
12 Apr ARS NAP 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Napoli
12 Apr VIL VAL 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Valencia
12 Apr BEN EIN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt
12 Apr SLA CHE 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Chelsea
19 Apr NAP ARS 12:30 AM Napoli vs Arsenal
19 Apr VAL VIL 12:30 AM Valencia vs Villarreal
19 Apr EIN BEN 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Benfica
19 Apr CHE SLA 12:30 AM Chelsea vs Slavia Praha
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us