Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA 19 Ratings: Goalkeeping trident miss out on top 10

Owuraku Ampofo
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.02K   //    11 Sep 2018, 19:46 IST

Enter caption

Each year, EA reveals the best 100 players in the FIFA game in anticipation of the release of the video game on September 28. The countdown for FIFA 19 has begun as we look forward to the best 100 players in the game. EA reveals the best 100 players in the most dramatic fashion as they slowly release players from bottom-up.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard will undoubtedly be among the top 10, and so far EA Sports has announced 100-11 of the top 100. Now fans can start making calculated guesses as to who they think will make the top 10 best players in FIFA 19.

Read: FIFA 19 ratings: 81-100 players released, with Alisson and Van Dijk making the list

Read: FIFA 19 ratings: 61-80 players released, Manchester City dominate with 4 players

Read: Real Madrid star Gareth Bale narrowly misses out on top 30

Read: 21-30 players released as PFA player of the year Salah misses out on top 20

The list below includes players who were ranked 11-20. All players in the latest release have a rating of 89 or 90 but they are separated by their individual attributes. The inclusion of big players such as Sergio Aguero, Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann, Ngolo Kante and Harry Kane meant that they will miss out on the top 10.

Check out the list below (11-20).

#20 Sergio Aguero | ST | Manchester City | Argentina

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 84

Shooting = 89

Passing = 76

Dribbling = 89

Defence = 28

Physical = 73


#19 Giorgio Chiellini | CB | Juventus | Italy

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 69

Shooting = 46

Passing = 56

Dribbling = 60

Defence = 91

Physical = 82


#18 Antoine Griezmann | ST | Atletico Madrid | France

Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 86

Shooting = 86

Passing = 81

Dribbling = 88

Defence = 50

Physical = 70


#17 Harry Kane | ST | Tottenham | England

Watford FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 70

Shooting = 90

Passing = 79

Dribbling = 81

Defence = 47

Physical = 83


#16 N'Golo Kante | CDM | Chelsea | France

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 80

Shooting = 66

Passing = 77

Dribbling = 81

Defence = 87

Physical = 84

#15 Jan Oblak | GK | Atletico Madrid | Slovenia

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

OVERALL RATING = 90

Diving = 86

Handling = 92

Kicking = 78

Reflexes = 89

Speed = 43

Positioning = 88


#14 Thibaut Courtois | GK | Real Madrid | Belgium

Scotland v Belgium - International Friendly

OVERALL RATING = 90

Diving = 86

Handling = 91

Kicking = 74

Reflexes = 88

Speed = 46

Positioning = 87


#13 Diego Godin | CB | Atletico Madrid | Uruguay

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

OVERALL RATING = 90

Pace = 68

Shooting = 48

Passing = 65

Dribbling = 64

Defence = 89

Physical = 84


#12 Manuel Neuer | GK | Bayern Munich | Germany

Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

OVERALL RATING = 90

Diving = 91

Handling = 88

Kicking = 91

Reflexes = 88

Speed = 54

Positioning = 88


#11 Robert Lewandowski | ST | Bayern Munich

Bayern Muenchen Training And Press Conference

OVERALL RATING = 90

Pace = 78

Shooting = 89

Passing = 75

Dribbling = 85

Defence = 41

Physical = 82


Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football FC Bayern Munich Football Antoine Griezmann Manuel Neuer FIFA 19 FIFA 19 Player Ratings
Owuraku Ampofo
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Owuraku Ampofo is a broadcast sports journalist for the Multimedia group. He is the host of the Joy Fantasy Football Show. He is a FC Barcelona fan. He also specialises in football analysis.
FIFA 19 ratings: Real Madrid star Gareth Bale narrowly...
RELATED STORY
Three breakout stars from the 3 previous editions of the...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's Top 5 Hattricks for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top 10 European players in the world right now
RELATED STORY
The Top 10 Greatest Teams Of All Time
RELATED STORY
3 Top class strikers Real Madrid must target
RELATED STORY
How FIFA 19 messed up player ratings again. 
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 best midfielders in La Liga history
RELATED STORY
Top 10 celebrity football fans
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us