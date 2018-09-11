FIFA 19 Ratings: Goalkeeping trident miss out on top 10

Each year, EA reveals the best 100 players in the FIFA game in anticipation of the release of the video game on September 28. The countdown for FIFA 19 has begun as we look forward to the best 100 players in the game. EA reveals the best 100 players in the most dramatic fashion as they slowly release players from bottom-up.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard will undoubtedly be among the top 10, and so far EA Sports has announced 100-11 of the top 100. Now fans can start making calculated guesses as to who they think will make the top 10 best players in FIFA 19.

The list below includes players who were ranked 11-20. All players in the latest release have a rating of 89 or 90 but they are separated by their individual attributes. The inclusion of big players such as Sergio Aguero, Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann, Ngolo Kante and Harry Kane meant that they will miss out on the top 10.

Check out the list below (11-20).

#20 Sergio Aguero | ST | Manchester City | Argentina

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 84

Shooting = 89

Passing = 76

Dribbling = 89

Defence = 28

Physical = 73

#19 Giorgio Chiellini | CB | Juventus | Italy

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 69

Shooting = 46

Passing = 56

Dribbling = 60

Defence = 91

Physical = 82

#18 Antoine Griezmann | ST | Atletico Madrid | France

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 86

Shooting = 86

Passing = 81

Dribbling = 88

Defence = 50

Physical = 70

#17 Harry Kane | ST | Tottenham | England

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 70

Shooting = 90

Passing = 79

Dribbling = 81

Defence = 47

Physical = 83

#16 N'Golo Kante | CDM | Chelsea | France

OVERALL RATING = 89

Pace = 80

Shooting = 66

Passing = 77

Dribbling = 81

Defence = 87

Physical = 84

#15 Jan Oblak | GK | Atletico Madrid | Slovenia

OVERALL RATING = 90

Diving = 86

Handling = 92

Kicking = 78

Reflexes = 89

Speed = 43

Positioning = 88

#14 Thibaut Courtois | GK | Real Madrid | Belgium

OVERALL RATING = 90

Diving = 86

Handling = 91

Kicking = 74

Reflexes = 88

Speed = 46

Positioning = 87

#13 Diego Godin | CB | Atletico Madrid | Uruguay

OVERALL RATING = 90

Pace = 68

Shooting = 48

Passing = 65

Dribbling = 64

Defence = 89

Physical = 84

#12 Manuel Neuer | GK | Bayern Munich | Germany

OVERALL RATING = 90

Diving = 91

Handling = 88

Kicking = 91

Reflexes = 88

Speed = 54

Positioning = 88

#11 Robert Lewandowski | ST | Bayern Munich

OVERALL RATING = 90

Pace = 78

Shooting = 89

Passing = 75

Dribbling = 85

Defence = 41

Physical = 82