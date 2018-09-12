FIFA 19 ratings: Ronaldo and Messi cannot be separated as EA releases final list of players

Each year, EA reveals the best 100 players in the FIFA game in anticipation of the release of the video game on September 28. The countdown for FIFA 19 has begun as we look forward to the best 100 players in the game. EA reveals the best 100 players in the most dramatic fashion as they slowly release players from bottom-up.

As expected, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard all made the top 10, and this concludes EA Sports' dramatic release of the best 100 players in FIFA 19.

The list below includes players who were ranked 1-10. All players in the latest release have a rating from 90 to 94 but similar ratings are separated by their individual attributes. One major difference is the fact that Messi has caught up to Ronaldo in terms of ratings. FIFA's Men Player of the Year Modric had an impressive rating as he rubs shoulders with the best players in FIFA 19.

Check out the list below (1-10).

#10 Toni Kroos | CM | Real Madrid | Germany

OVERALL RATING = 90

Pace = 67

Shooting = 82

Passing = 89

Dribbling = 82

Defence = 74

Physical = 69

#9 David De Gea | GK | Manchester United | Spain

OVERALL RATING = 91

Diving = 90

Handling = 85

Kicking = 87

Reflexes = 94

Speed = 57

Positioning = 88

#8 Luis Suarez | ST | Barcelona | Uruguay

OVERALL RATING = 91

Pace = 80

Shooting = 90

Passing = 79

Dribbling = 87

Defence = 52

Physical = 85

#7 Sergio Ramos | CB | Real Madrid | Spain

OVERALL RATING = 91

Pace = 75

Shooting = 63

Passing = 71

Dribbling = 72

Defence = 91

Physical = 84

#6 Eden Hazard | LW | Chelsea | Belgium

OVERALL RATING = 91

Pace = 91

Shooting = 82

Passing = 86

Dribbling = 94

Defence = 35

Physical = 67

#5 Kevin De Bruyne | CAM | Manchester City | Belgium

OVERALL RATING = 91

Pace = 77

Shooting = 86

Passing = 92

Dribbling = 87

Defence = 60

Physical = 78

#4 Luka Modric | CM | Real Madrid | Croatia

OVERALL RATING = 91

Pace = 76

Shooting = 76

Passing = 90

Dribbling = 91

Defence = 70

Physical = 67

#3 Neymar | LW | PSG | Brazil

OVERALL RATING = 92

Pace = 92

Shooting = 84

Passing = 83

Dribbling = 95

Defence = 32

Physical = 59

#2 Lionel Messi | CF | Barcelona | Argentina

OVERALL RATING = 94

Pace = 88

Shooting = 91

Passing = 88

Dribbling = 96

Defence = 32

Physical = 61

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo | ST | Juventus | Portugal

OVERALL RATING = 94

Pace = 90

Shooting = 93

Passing = 81

Dribbling = 90

Defence = 35

Physical = 79