FIFA 19 ratings: Ronaldo and Messi cannot be separated as EA releases final list of players

Owuraku Ampofo
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
841   //    12 Sep 2018, 20:29 IST

Each year, EA reveals the best 100 players in the FIFA game in anticipation of the release of the video game on September 28. The countdown for FIFA 19 has begun as we look forward to the best 100 players in the game. EA reveals the best 100 players in the most dramatic fashion as they slowly release players from bottom-up.

As expected, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard all made the top 10, and this concludes EA Sports' dramatic release of the best 100 players in FIFA 19.

The list below includes players who were ranked 1-10. All players in the latest release have a rating from 90 to 94 but similar ratings are separated by their individual attributes. One major difference is the fact that Messi has caught up to Ronaldo in terms of ratings. FIFA's Men Player of the Year Modric had an impressive rating as he rubs shoulders with the best players in FIFA 19.

Check out the list below (1-10).

#10 Toni Kroos | CM | Real Madrid | Germany

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

OVERALL RATING = 90

Pace = 67

Shooting = 82

Passing = 89

Dribbling = 82

Defence = 74

Physical = 69


#9 David De Gea | GK | Manchester United | Spain

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

OVERALL RATING = 91

Diving = 90

Handling = 85

Kicking = 87

Reflexes = 94

Speed = 57

Positioning = 88


#8 Luis Suarez | ST | Barcelona | Uruguay

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

OVERALL RATING = 91

Pace = 80

Shooting = 90

Passing = 79

Dribbling = 87

Defence = 52

Physical = 85


#7 Sergio Ramos | CB | Real Madrid | Spain

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga

OVERALL RATING = 91

Pace = 75

Shooting = 63

Passing = 71

Dribbling = 72

Defence = 91

Physical = 84


#6 Eden Hazard | LW | Chelsea | Belgium

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

OVERALL RATING = 91

Pace = 91

Shooting = 82

Passing = 86

Dribbling = 94

Defence = 35

Physical = 67

#5 Kevin De Bruyne | CAM | Manchester City | Belgium

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

OVERALL RATING = 91

Pace = 77

Shooting = 86

Passing = 92

Dribbling = 87

Defence = 60

Physical = 78


#4 Luka Modric | CM | Real Madrid | Croatia

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga

OVERALL RATING = 91

Pace = 76

Shooting = 76

Passing = 90

Dribbling = 91

Defence = 70

Physical = 67


#3 Neymar | LW | PSG | Brazil

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

OVERALL RATING = 92

Pace = 92

Shooting = 84

Passing = 83

Dribbling = 95

Defence = 32

Physical = 59


#2 Lionel Messi | CF | Barcelona | Argentina

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

OVERALL RATING = 94

Pace = 88

Shooting = 91

Passing = 88

Dribbling = 96

Defence = 32

Physical = 61


#1 Cristiano Ronaldo | ST | Juventus | Portugal

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

OVERALL RATING = 94

Pace = 90

Shooting = 93

Passing = 81

Dribbling = 90

Defence = 35

Physical = 79

Owuraku Ampofo
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Owuraku Ampofo is a broadcast sports journalist for the Multimedia group. He is the host of the Joy Fantasy Football Show. He is a FC Barcelona fan. He also specialises in football analysis.
