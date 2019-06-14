Four players Arsenal should sign this summer

Unai Emery has plenty of work to do this summer after an underwhelming first campaign in England

The transfer window is not something Arsenal fans exactly enjoy, taking into consideration their poor form in recent seasons. Mismanagement has been the norm there, not least when it comes to managing player contracts.

The Gunners expected a top-four finish and given their ability, the Europa League trophy too for the 2018/19 campaign. Unfortunate injuries, inconsistency and questionable selection decisions from manager Unai Emery have all combined to see the final few months frustrate in multiple ways - succumbing to a 4-1 defeat by London rivals Chelsea in Baku while failing to make the top-four either.

Failure to qualify for Champions League football has proven an unwelcome blow for Arsenal, as rumoured transfer targets Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) and Nicolas Pepe (Lille) would rather play elsewhere with UCL football guaranteed. Considering their budget constraints, it makes sense for them to look for cheap and quality options rather than spending big.

With the 2019/20 campaign set to start in a few months, the north Londoners' primary aim will be to assert themselves among the top four once more and to achieve this objective, quality reinforcements are necessary. Here are four players they should sign this summer.

#4, #3 Joachim Anderson and Dennis Praet (Sampdoria)

Praet in action for Sampdoria this season

Arsenal's priority target this season has to be a ball-playing centre-back as well as a box-to-box midfielder to replace Aaron Ramsey's void. Sampdoria duo Joachim Anderson and Dennis Praet fit the bill perfectly and unsurprisingly, they have shown strong interest in the pair.

Emery is eager to bring in reinforcements to compete on multiple fronts next season and although the board have done any business yet, they are working efficiently and proactively according to reports.

Anderson is 23-years-old, a Danish international who plays as a centre-back. His style of play is what attracted Emery and his coaching staff, given the immense confidence and calmness he commands in possession. With an impressive 88.1% pass completion rate, he's known for his passing and suits Emery's play style nicely.

Meanwhile, club teammate Praet is a creative midfielder who loves to play in the number eight role - perfectly suited to replace Juventus-bound Ramsey. For a reported €20m (£15m), he represents a viable option and it makes sense for them to pursue the pair.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport transfer expert Nicolo Schira, Sampdoria have set a £49m price-tag for the pair after rejecting £43m last week. Whether they will finalise the deals remains to be seen.

