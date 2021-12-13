FPL 2021-22: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 17 | FPL Tips

As the fixture glut continues, the FPL managers should prepare for a quick turnaround, with GW 17 kicking off soon after the conclusion of Gameweek 16.

Top captain-pick Mohamed Salah extended his run without a blank to fourteen games. The Egyptian rewarded the majority of FPL managers who gave him the captain's armband with a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo also found the back of the net in return for his increasing FPL ownership. Bernardo Silva was the most transferred-in ahead of GW 16 and he duly delivered for his new FPL owners with an assist.

In contrast to the decent overall performance, my risky punts for Gameweek 16 didn't come off as I slumped to a 47 point total. It happened despite taking a hit to bring in Diogo Dalot for Sergio Reguilon. Handing the captain's armband to someone other than Salah hurt me once more. Nevertheless, returns from my four defenders kept me in the top 90K.

There's some confusion ahead of GW 17, with a COVID-19 outbreak reportedly taking place in the Manchester United camp. That puts their GW 17 fixture against Brentford at risk. FPL managers should keep that in mind when planning their moves ahead of the FPL deadline on Tuesday.

Gameweek 17 Deadline: Tuesday, December 14th at 06:00 PM (GMT)/ 11:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 17 Fixtures

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are in action on Tuesday night. While the Red Devils play away at Brentford to begin the Gameweek, City host Leeds United later on in the night. Arsenal and West Ham go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Chelsea take on Everton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. The Gameweek concludes with an Anfield meeting between Liverpool and Newcastle.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 16.

Here's the suggested team for FPL Gameweek 16:

Goalkeepers: Vicente Guaita (CRY) (£4.5 million) and Ben Foster (WAT) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (MUN) (£4.4 million), Tino Livramento (SOU) (£4.3 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£6.4 million), Marcos Alonso (CHE) (£5.6 million), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.8 million).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.8 million), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£7.8 million), Raphinha (LEE) (£6.6 million), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) (£7.2 million), and Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£9.4 million).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£7.4 million), Keinan Davis (FWD) (AVL) (£4.4 million), and Michail Antonio (WHU) (£7.9 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Marcus Rashford/ Mohamed Salah.

GW 16 Average score: 55.

GW 16 Transfers made: 3.

Points Scored (- hits): 47 (-4): 43 .

Overall Points: 1042.

Overall Rank: 90260.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £1.1 million.

Note: Prices of players reflect their current saleable values (at the time of writing), and not their market values.

FPL Transfers

Foden's underlying stats have been impressive.

1) Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) (£7.2 million)- OUT | Phil Foden (MCI) (£8.0 m)- IN

With Gundogan likely out with a back issue, I'm turning to Phil Foden to take his place. Foden has the highest xGI/90(expected goal involvement per 90 mins) of all the Manchester City attackers. He got some game-time against Wolves on Saturday and should make the playing XI against Leeds.

At £8.0 m, he offers excellent FPL value and could emerge as a differential to Bernardo Silva. However, this move is dependent on his fitness, and if there's a chance he could miss this game, I'll turn to the widely-owned Bernardo Silva.

Given the talks around the United-Brentford game getting called off, I might also have to take a hit if needed.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 17

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 17

Gameweek 17 Bench: Ben Foster (GK) vs BUR (A), Tino Livramento (SOU) vs CRY (A), Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs LEE (H), Keinan Davis (FWD) vs NOR (A).

Despite a poor Gameweek 16, I'm confident in my FPL team's strength to bounce back in GW 17. The suspension of Joao Cancelo means I'll have to play one of my bench players, and I've decided to stick with the in-form Raphinha despite Leeds facing Manchester City. I've also backed Foden to come good in the same fixture.

Marcus Rashford's place in Manchester United's starting XI could be at risk and I'm hoping he starts and makes an impact on the goalscoring front. A fully fit Diogo Jota could be in for a treat against Newcastle along with Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

Alonso produced his first attacking return since I brought him into my FPL team, and I'm hoping he keeps that up against Everton. Picking Guaita over Ramsdale on my Wildcard doesn't seem to have worked, with Palace conceding in their last four games. I might have to look at other FPL options if they don't start keeping clean sheets soon.

Finally, we come to the two forwards in my team. Michail Antonio is goalless in seven league games and he'll be desperate to break that run against a stubborn Arsenal defense. Ollie Watkins will look to make an impact against a much-improved Norwich side while Dean Smith faces his former club.

Overall, despite the injuries and fixture postponements wrecking my FPL plans, my team looks in decent shape. I'm hoping to get a green arrow to offset a catastrophic GW 16 and climb the rankings once more.

Gameweek 17 - FPL Captaincy

Salah hasn't blanked since Gameweek 2.

After unnecessarily losing out on points in the last Gameweek, there's no way I'm going for anyone other than Salah this time for the captaincy bonus. While there is a slight chance he could be rested, the five-day break for Liverpool means that he is more likely to start for the Reds. Against a leaky Newcastle defense, he should deliver for all the FPL managers that hand him the captain's armband.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 17 - Summary

Starting XI:

GK - Vicente Guaita (CRY) vs SOU (H).

DEF: Marcos Alonso (CHE) vs EVE (H), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs NEW (H), and Diogo Dalot (TOT) vs BRE (A).

MID: Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs NEW (H), Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs BRE (A), Diogo Jota (LIV) vs NEW (H), Raphinha (LEE) vs MCI (A) and Phil Foden (MCI) vs LEE (H).

FWD: Michail Antonio (WHU) vs ARS (A) and Ollie Watkins (FWD) vs NOR (A)

Formation: 4-4-2.

Bench: GK - Ben Foster (GK) vs BUR (A), 1st Sub: Tino Livramento (DEF) vs CRY (A), 2nd Sub: Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs LEE (H), 3rd Sub: Keinan Davis (FWD) vs NOR (A).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 1.

Points Hits taken (if any): None.

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Ollie Watkins.

