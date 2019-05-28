Grading the 7 signings Barcelona made in 2018/19 season

Malcom signed for Barcelona controversially

It is safe to say that the 2018/19 season is not one which many Barcelona fans would look back at with fondness. It was a campaign which started out with so much promise but fizzled out and delivered less than what was expected.

Though LaLiga was won, the fact that the club was in the running for a treble into the last few weeks of the campaign means that the season ended with some level of unfulfillment, especially due to the loss against Liverpool in the semifinal of the Champions League.

In light of this, a busy summer is expected at Nou Camp, with some players expected to go while it is also anticipated that the club will sign new players.

In the just-concluded season, Barcelona made seven signings for a total of £116.19m across the summer and winter windows, with all going on to perform at different levels, as some played a part in the campaign while others contributed next to nothing.

In this piece, we shall be grading all seven signings Barcelona made in the 2018/19 season based on their performance during the campaign.

#7 Kevin-Prince Boateng

New Barcelona Signing Kevin-Prince Boateng Unveiled

There were more than a few eyebrows raised in January 2019 when Barcelona made the rather bizarre decision to sign ex-Ghanaian international Kevin-Prince Boateng on loan from Sassuolo.

The 32-year-old has had a chequered history off the field, with numerous misdemeanors and controversial incidents including clashes with teammates and football authorities, while his combustive personality goes against the calm profile associated with Barcelona players.

Also, he was signed presumably as a backup option to Luis Suarez, but this was rather surprising as his highest goals return throughout his career was when he scored 10 goals from 28 league matches for Las Palmas in the 2016/17 season.

Advertisement

How a man who had scored 10 league goals on just one occasion in his career was believed to be an effective backup striker at one of the biggest clubs in the world was baffling to say the least, but he was given the benefit of the doubt by some section of fans.

However, he did absolutely nothing during his five-month stay at the Nou Camp. He made his debut in the 2-0 away loss to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey, failing to take advantage of his opportunity and did not make another appearance in that competition as Barcelona made it all the way to the final.

His LaLiga was unarguably worse, as he started from kickoff in the 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid in February, missing a host of chances before being hauled off after 60 minutes for Luis Suarez. The latter showed him what it means to be a striker with a well-taken goal few minutes after coming on.

The former Milan player did not take to the field in LaLiga again until April, playing the full 90 minutes in the the 0-0 stalemate with Huesca and failed to make it into the squad for the Blaugranas in their next three league matches until the dead rubber fixture against Celta Vigo where Barcelona rested a host of first team players for Liverpool. It came as no surprise that they lost the fixture 2-0.

In the Champions League, Ernesto Valverde did not even bother to include Boateng in any of his side's six knockout matches as Barcelona got eliminated in the semifinals.

Boateng would go down in history as one of the most bizarre signings in the club's illustrious history and it is hard to pin-point any meaningful contribution he made during his time at Camp Nou.

Rating - 0/5

1 / 6 NEXT