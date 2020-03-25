How Chelsea could line-up next season with Jadon Sancho and 4 other signings | Premier League 2019-20

Chelsea are planning a major squad overhaul and are expected to go big in the summer transfer window.

We look at how Chelsea could line-up next season with some new signings in the summer.

Frank Lampard's first managerial season with Chelsea has been full of ups and downs. While several young talents such as Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, and Fikayo Tomori have emerged under his tutelage, the Blues' disappointing home form has brought the new manager under severe scrutiny. But considering the summer transfer ban and the departure of their talisman, Eden Hazard, it is unfair to judge the Chelsea boss based on the performances this season.

However, with their transfer ban lifted, and a reported budget of £200m, Lampard is set for a busy summer transfer window. It is expected that the Englishman is eyeing a major squad overhaul and is prepared to axe several big-name players and bring in the necessary reinforcements. The Blues are being linked with many players such as Jadon Sancho, Ben Chilwell, etc.

Hence, we look at how Chelsea could line-up next season if they can secure their targets in the summer.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

AC Milan Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

With the likely departure of the out-of-form keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, securing a new shot-stopper is a top priority for the Blues. It is reported that the west London giants are eyeing a move for AC Milan goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Milan keeper is one of the most promising young talents in the world and will perfectly fit Lampard's youth-centric system.

Right Back: Reece James

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Since his promotion to the senior team, Recce James has managed to impress everyone with his excellent performances this season. The 20-year-old has all the qualities of a modern-day fullback and can prove to be the perfect heir to Cesar Azpilicueta.

Centre Back: Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Advertisement

Antonio Rudiger is currently the best center-back option at Stamford Bridge. The German's absence in the first half of the season caused the Blues all sorts of problems at the back. However, since his return from injury, the defender has been in impressive form and will be a crucial part of the Blues' defense next season.

Centre Back: Francesco Acerbi

Although Chelsea have plenty of young defenders such as Andrea Christensen and Fikayo Tomori, they lack someone experienced at the back. This is why the Blues are targetting Lazio's star defender, Francesco Acerbi. The 32-year-old has been in an excellent form for the Eagles this season and can vastly improve Chelsea's backline.

Left Back: Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell

Another area of concern for Lampard has been the left-back position, as both, Marcus Alonso and Emerson have failed to provide consistent quality performances on the left flank. Leicester's Ben Chilwell is one of the names Chelsea are looking at, as they see him as a permanent long-term solution to this problem.

Center-midfielder: Matteo Kovacic

Matteo Kovacic

Kovacic has been one of the most consistent performers and has been a constant starter under Frank Lampard this season. After a difficult first season, the Croat is now finally showing why Chelsea paid a hefty sum of £50m to secure his services from Real Madrid.

Centre-Midfielder: N'Golo Kante

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Although Kante has been in a poor form this season, it is difficult to ignore the quality he brings to the team. Furthermore, with Jorginho linked with a move away from the Stamford Bridge, Kante will be a crucial figure in the midfield next season.

Attacking-Midfielder: Mason Mount

Norwich City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

With 6 goals and 4 assists, it is safe to say that Mason Mount has enjoyed a dream debut season in the Premier League. Despite his young age, the midfielder has been a regular starter this season and will hope to carry forward his excellent form in the next season as well.

Left-Winger: Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Sancho has earned him plaudits from everyone for his stellar display at Dortmund. The winger expected to make a move to the Premier League in the summer, with Chelsea being one of the suitors. Moreover, the Blues are likely to lose Willian and Pedro in the summer and will require a replacement on the wing. However, the London club will have to rival several clubs such as Manchester United to sign the highly-rated winger.

Right-Winger: Hakim Ziyech

Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

After a quiet and disappointing winter transfer window, Chelsea managed to sign the Ajax star a week after the end of the transfer window. Ziyech has been phenomenal for the Dutch side and has all the necessary tools to light up the Premier League next season.

Striker: Moussa Dembele

With uncertainty surrounding the future of their two strikers, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud, Chelsea will be in a hunt to sign a quality replacement in the summer. It expected that the Blues are eyeing their long-term target, Moussa Dembele.