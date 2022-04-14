How Xavi has managed to stop the overflow of injuries at Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez's first two months in charge of FC Barcelona — November and December 2021 — were chaotic, to say the very least. The club crashed out of the UEFA Champions League, lost to Real Betis at home and dropped points away to Sevilla, Osasuna and Celta Vigo.

Despite all this, the manager remained upbeat and assured all those involved that Barcelona would improve very soon, and boy oh boy did he deliver on his promise. However, one of the main reasons for the failures during those couple of months was the injuries that plagued the squad which Xavi inherited from Ronald Koeman.

Eric Garcia, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde were all either injured when Xavi took charge or picked up ailments in November and December.

B/R Football



15 games unbeaten in La Liga.

Xavi was very clear on Barcelona's injury crisis

When he took charge, Xavi was clear on one point: he wanted to stop these continuous injuries. The injury crisis that had been plaguing the club since the 2020-21 season had to come to an end. And he has been true to his word since. The number of injuries has fallen drastically over the last four months.

The biggest step taken by the new gaffer was to restructure the two main areas of the staff that affect the frequency and length of injuries: the medical department and the rehabiliation staff. He brought about a change in the disciplinary rules for the players and ensured player specific training as well.

Xavi's morning sessions will be longer, starting the day with a group breakfast at the Ciutat Esportiva to have a greater control of food. Xavi also aims to promote exercises for injury prevention, as well as assigning specific tasks to exploit the virtues of each player.

The results of this upheaval have been nothing short of fantastic. Since February, right through to mid-April, only four new medical reports have arisen from the club detailing new injuries to its players. Only Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest and Gerard Pique have picked up fresh knocks. None of those injuries were long-term injuries either, which is nothing short of a miracle given how frequent such injuries have been over the last couple of years.

This is an even more impressive feat when taken into account the busy nature of Barcelona's schedule, with Europa League knockout ties against Napoli and Galatasaray falling within this time period. This in addition to a hectic La Liga calendar which comprised a Clasico as well.

The only long-term injury absentees at the moment are Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto, both of whom suffered injuries before the appointment of the Barcelona midfield maestro. The other long-term absence from the squad was Ansu Fati but he is very close to being match ready.

Ansu Fati: "I hope to return to the team soon. Barça have always supported me."

Ansu Fati is almost ready for his next comeback

Ansu Fati has entered the final phase of his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered three months ago in a tie against Athletic Bilbao. Fati opted against surgery and chose a conservative treatment plan instead, spending multiple months in Madrid. He returned to individual training at the end of March and is now expected to be cleared within the next few days.

The technical and medical staff is planning the return of Ansu Fati in the next two weeks.

This bodes well for both Xavi and Barca, as it hands the manager a practically full strength squad heading into the business end of both the domestic league and the Europa League.

