“I would not want him near Chelsea” – When Jason Cundy delivered verdict on ‘overrated’ Blues target 

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has already urged the Blues to steer clear of 'overrated' Neymar Jr.

Neymar has been linked with the Blues for a long time and those links have intensified since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's takeover. RMC Sport claim that the west London giants have maintained contact with the player in recent months.

Neymar has reportedly told the French giants that he wants out this summer despite still having two years left on his contract. He has also attracted interest from Barcelona and Saudi Pro League.

When Chelsea were linked to Neymar last summer, Cundy urged them to avoid signing the 31-year-old. He told TalkSPORT in June 2022:

"Well, you know my thoughts on Neymar, I think he’s overrated. Good player, but overrated. It’s all about him. Eden Hazard was a team player. Neymar has been linked with Chelsea for a while, I’ve always said I wouldn’t want him near my club.

"I don’t think he’s the sort of player that Chelsea need. Is he a good player? Is he talented? Yes, I don’t doubt that for a second. But I would not want him near Chelsea."

It would be a surprise if Cundy's verdict changed over the past year. The Brazilian superstar was restricted to making just 20 Ligue 1 appearances last season due to a serious ankle injury, where he registered 13 goals and 11 assists.

In his six seasons at the Parc des Princes since his €222 million transfer to Barcelona, Neymar hasn't played more than 22 league games in a season.

Jamie Carragher doesn't believe Chelsea will make top-four next season

Jamie Carragher has predicted something which hasn't happened in 21 years — Chelsea finishing outside the top four in consecutive seasons.

The Blues finished 12th last term and will be looking to return to the UEFA Champions League next season. They have had an eventful summer transfer window which has seen them lose 14 players on a permanent basis.

Mauricio Pochettino's appointment is expected to bring back stability at a club which saw four different managers take charge of proceedings last season. Carragher, however, believes they won't be good enough to make the top four.

The Liverpool legend said on the Overlap (h/t the Chelsea Chronicle):

"I’ll go Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham."

The Blues have only domestic competitions to focus on this season but are yet to finish revamping their squad. The midfield is notably in need of additions but they haven't found any success in signing Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo so far.

They have also been linked with a move for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic as Pochettino looks to strengthen his frontline.