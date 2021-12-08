IFFHS Men's world team of the year (2021)

The festive period at the end of the year is here, and footballers are getting their due share of acknowledgments.

However, standing out among peers is not always easy in such a global and competitive sport. Naturally, the best among the best get their deserving recognition across different events, and very few events are as prestigious as the IFFHS Men's team of the year.

Registered in Zurich, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) is a premier global body for documentation of statistics related to football. The IFFHS maintains records and honors the best performers from the world of football with its GALA awards.

IFFHS reveals the best men's XI for 2021

IFFHS reveals the best men's team of the year in December and it has done so this year on December 7. It features some of the best performers in football from all across the planet. Individual and club accolades are considered while determining which players find a place in the best XI of the year.

For 2021's Men's best XI, IFFHS has gone with a standard 4-3-3 formation, one of the most widely used formations in football. Eight nations, four continents and six clubs on the planet are represented by the eleven men present in the best XI of 2021.

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma was excellent for Italy at Euro 2020.

Gianluigi Donnaurumma had a remarkable year, especially for his national team as he was their best player at Euro 2020.

For his club side AC Milan, he was a steady performer until the summer. Donnarumma joined French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent. The Parisian club can certainly consider it a major coup based on Donnarumma's performances so far in his career.

Additionally, the Italian goalkeeper was awarded the Yashin trophy in 2021 as well.

Donnarumma made his debut at an extremely young age in 2015 and has never looked back since. He is an extremely reliable keeper who uses his commanding presence and expert positioning to keep the ball out of the net.

Donnarumma is yet to become a regular for his new club, PSG, which might cost him this position next season. However, his place in the Men's best XI in 2021 is unquestionable.

Right-Back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi joined PSG in the summer.

Despite being only 22 years of age, Achraf Hakimi has already won trophies at some of the biggest clubs across Europe.

The Moroccan, who excels as an offensive wing-back, got his big break at Real Madrid. He then switched to Borussia Dortmund on loan and Inter Milan permanently for uninterrupted game time. Like Donnarumma, Hakimi also joined PSG in the summer of 2021.

Hakimi had a great year for his former club Inter, who he helped to win the Scudetto. However, Hakimi's ambitions have now taken him to PSG, where he will aim to win the Champions League. The right-back's offensive play and overlapping runs will be heavily required if PSG are to reach that coveted land.

Right Centre-Back - Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci was excellent for Italy at Euro 2020.

Leonardo Bonucci has won many accolades throughout his career, but very few years will be as special to him as 2021. The veteran defender formed a solid pair with fellow Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini for Italy. It was one of the primary reasons why Italy were so successful during their Euro 2020 triumph.

The no-nonsense centre-back remains one of Juventus' standout performers this season. This is despite Juventus having endured an extremely poor start to the campaign.

Bonucci is trying to combat a sub-par start with this defensive expertise and has even added to his goal tally. The 34-year-old has to shoulder part of the burden offensively as his club have found it hard to replace the goals of the now-departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Left Centre-Back - Ruben Dias

Manchester City's Ruben Dias was excellent last season.

Ruben Dias' year has been somewhat the reverse of Bonucci's. Dias was mediocre at best in the Euros as the Portuguese defense was pretty leaky, which resulted in their exit from the tournament. However, he has been the exact opposite for Manchester City, having joined them last summer.

Rúben Dias @rubendias Yess! Big win today, strong character from everyone. Very happy to score my first goal this season! 👊🏼🦈 Yess! Big win today, strong character from everyone. Very happy to score my first goal this season! 👊🏼🦈 https://t.co/KDuw4lltxe

Manchester City under Pep Guardiola may not have had a glaring weakness in defense, but they missed someone like Vincent Kompany. Ruben Dias filled those boots perfectly in his debut season as he looked like someone who had played a decade in the Premier League.

Dias was not only superb in tackling and ball recoveries, but his game-building ability is a skill that Guardiola deeply cherishes. The Portuguese was arguably the best centre-back at club level in the entirety of Europe in 2021.

Left-Back - Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

Alphonso Davies has been a revelation across Europe since he got his first big break at Bayern Munich. The Canadian left-back is only 21 years of age, but he has quickly set the bar for offensive wing-backs. Davies is extremely mobile, good with the ball, and his offensive runs are a threat to any opponent.

Davies had a fruitful year at club level as he helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga once again. The Bavarians narrowly missed out on the DFB-Pokal and were ousted prematurely by PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

However, wins and losses are part and parcel of football, and Davies has begun the new season brilliantly once again.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra