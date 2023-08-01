“In my era, you would have been the one to clean my boots” – Barcelona legend’s rant on Ousmane Dembele resurfaces amid PSG reports

Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov went on an astonishing rant on Ousmane Dembele last year, claiming that the Frenchman wouldn't have been a top player in his era.

Since his arrival at the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for €105 million plus add-ons, the attacker spent a significant amount of time on the sidelines due to persistent injuries.

He has made 185 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists. Barca have been without the services of the big-money signing in crucial games over the years, though.

The player's struggle with fitness infuriated Stoichkov. The Bulgarian legend, who made 255 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 117 goals and providing 26 assists, ripped Dembele apart last year (via Barca Universal):

"Dembele, if you don't want to be in Barcelona, at least don't stain the badge. Leave the shirt and say 'ladies and gentlemen, I'm leaving', thank you very much for deceiving people."

Stoichkov added:

"Dembele, in 4 and a half years you have played 20 full games. In my era, you would have been the one to clean my boots. 108 games injured. €140m + variables for you. Many foreigners who have been at the club understood what Barca means. You never did."

The 26-year-old Frenchman's Barca stint now looks set to come to an end, as he has reportedly agreed a €50 million transfer to the Parisians.

Barcelona eyeing move for Joao Felix to replace Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele established himself as a key player for Barcelona under Xavi last season. He made 35 appearances across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists.

Considering that a key piece of Xavi's puzzle is leaving, the club need to sign a replacement and have identified Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix. The Portuguese spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea.

His move to west London, though, didn't become a permanent one. Despite returning to Atleti, his future at the Wanda Metropolitano remains up in the air due to his broken relationship with manager Diego Simeone.

Atleti are not expected to sell the Portuguese attacker for less than €100 million. The Madrid giants, though, could let Felix leave on loan for a fee above €25 million. Given the player's quality and proven experience in Spanish football, Barcelona could have a worthy replacement for Dembele if they snap up Felix.