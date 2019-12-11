Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona: 3 key observations from the game | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Dec 2019, 17:58 IST SHARE

Barcelona came out on top against Inter Milan again

Inter Milan hosted Barcelona at the San Siro for the 6th matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage. This was a must-win game for Antonio Conte's men as their qualification hopes hinged on them getting a victory.

Ernesto Valverde went with a much weaker side for this game as the likes of Moussa Wague, Carles Perez, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Carles Alena got starts. The match started with Inter Milan controlling the game but Barcelona took the lead against the run of play, as Carles Perez scored, thanks to composed finish.

The Blaugrana then started creating more opportunities, although they couldn't manufacture anything significant from the same. Those near-misses proved costly as Inter equalised just before half-time, thanks to a deflected strike from Romelu Lukaku.

In the second half, Inter threatened to score the winner but due to their lack of potency in front of goal, they failed to capitalise on their momentum.

Barcelona scored the winner via youngster Ansu Fati, who pulled off an excellent finish to become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Champions League.

On that note here are the three key observations from Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

#3 Barcelona's fringe players impress

Todibo impressed for the Blaugrana

In the build up to the game, Barcelona left the likes of Lionel Messi and Gerard Piqué at home, while the likes of Luis Suárez and Frenkie de Jong were on the bench. With a 3-5-2 formation in play, Ernesto Valverde gave his fringe players a huge opportunity against Inter.

It is fair to say, every one of them impressed on the day. The likes of Moussa Wague and Jean-Clair Todibo didn't look fazed by the occasion, instead, they stood tall and made themselves count, especially Todibo, who held his own against Lautaro Martinez.

Carles Perez opened the scoring for the Blaugrana and even though he didn't have a great game overall, scoring at the San Siro is no mean feat. Even Samuel Umtiti managed to impress and it looks like the Frenchman is finally getting back to his best.

1 / 3 NEXT