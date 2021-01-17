Inter Milan vs Juventus: 5 players to watch out for | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan host Juventus in a crucial game in the 2020-21 Serie A at the San Siro on Sunday.

The two clubs have an array of world-class talent at their disposal. Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez are just some of the names in this regard, who could be in action on Sunday night.

This will be the 237th official edition of the famous Derby d'Italia, a fixture that never fails to disappoint.

Juventus are in fourth place in the league table, with 33 points from 16 games, while Inter are in second place, with 40 points from 17 games. If the visitors record a win at the San Siro, they would displace the Nerazzurri in second place behind leaders AC Milan.

Considering the current form of both sides and the rich history of the fixture, an enticing game could ensue. On that note, we take a look at five players from either team who could stand out in this fixture.

#5 Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

Federico Chiesa has scored three goals in his last three Serie A games for Juventus.

After a slow start to life at the Allianz Stadium, Federico Chiesa has found his groove at Juventus. Usually deployed as a wide midfielder on the right flank, Chiesa's pace and drive to get forward has been very helpful in Juventus' recent league resurgence.

The former Fiorentina star has scored four goals and assisted three in 12 league appearances, with three goals coming in the new year.

Though, all eyes will be on superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku, the 23-year-old midfielder could be one to watch out for in his debut season for the Bianconeri.

His impressive display against AC Milan, where he dominated the brilliant Theo Hernandez on the flanks, could come in handy against the fleet-footed Ashley Young.

#4 Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan)

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi has been in scintillating form for Inter Milan since moving to Italy from Real Madrid in the summer.

He has been one of the best wing-backs in Europe this season, scoring six times, and has five assists to his name in 23 appearances across all competitions.

Inter wing-back Achraf Hakimi has now scored more Serie A goals (5) than Alvaro Morata (4) this season 🤭 pic.twitter.com/41UhLhe3AG — Goal (@goal) January 3, 2021

One key reason why Hakimi could play a crucial role in this game is that Juventus will be without Alex Sandro, their first-choice left-back.

With Gianluca Frabotta probably filling in for the Brazilian defender, the in-form Hakimi could make the most of it.