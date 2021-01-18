Juventus’ defeat to Inter Milan leaves their Serie A title defence in tatters

Juventus are currently experiencing their worst title defence in the last decade. After winning the Serie A nine consecutive times, the Bianconeri are finally facing some competition.

While they are used to running away with the league title, Juventus are now playing catch up, with AC Milan and Inter Milan taking a commanding lead at the top of the table.

The inconsistency of Andrea Pirlo’s side done them little favours this season, and it was once again their bane during Sunday’s key game at Inter Milan.

Juventus went into the clash with a chance to close the gap on their rivals. However, a 2-0 defeat at the Giuseppe Meazza ensured they returned to Turin beaten, bruised and seven points adrift of league leaders AC Milan.

Arturo Vidal gave Inter Milan the lead in the 12th minute after directing a towering header into the net. Nicolo Barella made it 2-0 for Antonio Conte’s side early in the second half to seal the result for the home side.

Juventus need a mini-miracle to revive their Serie A challenge

In one of their worst games of the season, Juventus are now at risk of failing to retain their Serie A title. The Bianconeri have dominated the Italian top flight for nearly a decade, but it looks like their dominance might come to an end this season.

They are now seven points behind AC Milan and Inter Milan, with the latter having played a game more. That is already a significant lead, and now it will definitely be difficult for Juventus to crawl back into contention.

“It’s a bad defeat; we could not have played worse than this, and it was unexpected, but we have to lift our heads and prepare for Wednesday and the Supercoppa against Napoli,” Pirlo said, as quoted by Goal.

“We got the attitude wrong from the start, and when you don’t have the determination to win duels, it becomes difficult,” added the Juventus manager.

No player made more tackles (3) or more interceptions (3) than Marcelo Brozovic against Juventus.



Controlled the midfield. pic.twitter.com/jyqH2lNbMI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 17, 2021

Our ambitions remain the same - Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo

The Juventus boss was reluctant to admit defeat in the title race, but the reality is that his side’s chances appear to be very slim now.

Their title defence is currently in tatters, and it’ll take a slump from both the Milan clubs for Juventus to win the league.

“Our ambitions remain the same,” Pirlo told Sky Sport Italia. “It’s a slip-up against a strong opponent; these things happen, but what I am disappointed by is the attitude.

“A side like Juventus must come here with a certain confidence and ambition, the desire to take the initiative and steer the game in a certain direction, but we were too timid,” observed Pirlo.

Juventus now face an uphill task to get back on track, which will be a true test of their character, resolve and resilience. However, the league season has a long way to go, and Juventus can certainly get back into contention.