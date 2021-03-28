Juventus interested in signing La Liga midfielder - Reports

According to Italian publication La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus are interested in a move to sign Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan this summer.

The Bianconeri have been linked with various midfielders in Europe this season as they look to overhaul some of the older members of their squad to make room for a new generation of players.

Jordan has played a starring role in Julian Lopetegui's side this season, which currently sits fourth in the La Liga table. The 26-year-old Spanish central midfielder has already made 41 appearances for Sevilla this campaign.

Locatelli is priority number 1 for Juventus. Sassuolo are asking between €40/50M. The price can be lowered if players like Fagioli or Frabotta are included in the deal. Joan Jordan from Sevilla is also a player who Juve want to add to the midfield he’s worth €25M [GdS] — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) March 27, 2021

Gazetta reports that many at Juventus wanted to acquire the services of the midfielder two years ago, before Sevilla made an €18 million deal with Eibar for his transfer.

Today, however, the Old Lady could be forced to pay a fee as high as €60 million, due to the release clause in his contract, even though the Spaniard is rated at around €25 million in the current market.

Juventus are expected to make room on their wage bill to make changes to their midfield, a potentially problematic area for Andrea Pirlo's side this season. Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been tipped with a move back to the Premier League, while Adrien Rabiot has rumored interests from the likes of Barcelona.

Sassuolo club director confirms Juventus, Inter Milan, and Roma have inquired about Domenico Berardi

Domenico Berardi scores for Italy

Juventus have been linked with a transfer for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi over the past few windows. The Bianconeri co-owned the Italian alongside Sassuolo but gave up all rights after he failed to make a single appearance in Turin.

3 - Domenico #Berardi is the first player to score in three consecutive matches with Italian National Team under Roberto Mancini. Feeling.#italiairlandadelnord — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 25, 2021

Sassuolo club director Giovanni Carnevali, however, has confirmed that Juventus - alongside Inter Milan and Roma - were interested in re-signing the Italian in the recent past.

"Juventus, Inter and Roma asked after Berardi in the last few transfer sessions," Carnevali said. "We have a special rapport with him, and although it’s true there were some offers, we always agreed the best thing was to keep going together."

"Many had doubts over Berardi in the past, while we always had blind faith in him," Carnevali added. "Domenico had already done well on international duty and is now confirming the progress he’s made this season at Sassuolo. He’s a champion and now everyone realises it."

Berardi scored the opener in Italy's World Cup qualifier match against Northern Ireland on their way to a 2-0 lead.