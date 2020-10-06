Juventus have wrapped up a pretty decent transfer window. The Bianconeri have been in the news over their recent match for which Napoli never showed up as they were advised by their local health authority to not make the trip.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 6 October 2020.

Arkadiusz Milik told he is not part of plans at Napoli

Juventus transfer target Arkadiusz Milik has reportedly been told that he will not be part of the team as he has refused to sign an extension at the club. This means that Juventus have a great opportunity to sign Milik in the January transfer window.

If they fail to sign him in January, they can still agree to a pre-contract agreement and sign him for free next summer as Milik will be a free agent then. Juventus cooled their interest in Arkadiusz Milik after they signed Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid.

Juventus vs Napoli decision day postponed

So Juventus were supposed to host Napoli over the weekend but the Partenopei was advised by local health authorities to not make the travel owing to concerns regarding the pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, such an action would have resulted in Napoli forfeiting the match and Juventus winning the fixture 3-0 by default. However, things are not so simple in the Covid scenario.

Since Serie A and the local health authorities are at odds about what to do, sports judge Gerardo Mastrandera has to take a decision and give a verdict on the case. Now according to La Repubblica (via Football Italia), a verdict won't be given immediately as the judge needs some time to study and analyse the case before arriving at a decision.

Quite the most surreal spectacle unfolding in Italy right now as Juventus prepare as normal - team bus to the stadium, starting XI posted on Twitter - to face a Napoli team that everybody knows is not going to show up, seeing as they are still back home in Naples. — Nicky Bandini (@NickyBandini) October 4, 2020

Federico Chiesa insulted by Fiorentina supporters as he joins Juventus

Federico Chiesa made the switch from Fiorentina to Juventus and expectedly, he has now received a lot of abuse from the supporters of his former club. Since the players have left the clubs on international duty, Federico Chiesa underwent his medicals at Florence instead of Turin.

While he was having his medical, Fiorentina fans reportedly waited outside the facility and hurled abuses at him as he came out. They shouted names like "clown" and "traitor" at him as Chiesa walked out after undergoing his medicals prior to joining Juventus.