Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Why the PSG star is not in a strong position to negotiate 

We've been down this road before. Kylian Mbappe's decision to not renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next season is akin to what was brewing in the transfer window back in 2022. At that time, PSG were hell-bent on keeping their star player at any cost, despite receiving bids of over €150m.

However, this time, the situation is different. PSG are nowhere close to being the best team in Europe, and Mbappe knows this very well. The Ligue 1 giants have somehow realized that their approach of hiring superstar players is not working.

If Mbappe decides to move, Real Madrid would be the obvious favorites to land him. But is the situation as straightforward as it seems?

Let's analyze Mbappe's future and find out why he's not in a good position to negotiate with different clubs in Europe.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid have always been the favorite to land Mbappe since his rise to fame. The French superstar idolized Cristiano Ronaldo as a child and always wanted to represent the pristine white of Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Mbappe's potential transfer to Real Madrid is not without its own set of problems. The Frenchman ditched Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 to continue his stay at PSG. Hence, if he decides to join the Spanish giants now, will Florentino Perez fulfill his demands?

The Real Madrid president has never been the kind of administrator who lets players dictate terms. That was probably one of the most prominent reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus after the Champions League three-peat in 2018.

Besides, the money required to sign Mbappe would be somewhere north of €100 million. Real Madrid have already spent a fortune on Jude Bellingham, and it's hard to see them spending that much on a single player immediately after a massive squad clearout.

PSG

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Despite all the talks of a project, PSG are not even close to achieving European success. And that does not bode well for their chances of keeping hold of their prized asset.

The Parisians have always believed that Mbappe is their future, and they have tried their utmost best to accommodate the Frenchman in every possible way. But has he grown tired of the European failures suffered at PSG?

Recent events clearly indicate that he has decided to move on. He is not looking to extend his contract at PSG in 2024, and he was extremely disappointed after PSG got dumped by Bayern Munich in last season's Champions League.

All of this makes it likely that Mbappe won't be waiting around as PSG looks to rebuild a squad to compete in the Champions League.

Rest of Europe

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Outside of Real Madrid and PSG, no other club will probably be ready to sign Mbappe. And that's where the problem lies for the Frenchman.

In England, the Manchester clubs would have been an ideal destination for him. But Manchester United are going through a rebuilding phase right now, and it's not clear whether Pep Guardiola wants to make a substantial addition to his treble-winning squad.

The rest of the big six have never flirted with the idea of a marquee signing, and even Mbappe would not fancy the prospect of struggling to finish in the top four and missing out on Champions League football.

In Spain, Barcelona's well-documented financial woes are there for all to see.

The rest of the European giants do not have the financial might to pull off such a move. And a player as ambitious as Mbappe is not likely to move away from playing for a top-tier European club either.

Conclusion

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

It's ironic to see probably the best player in the world having a shortage of options. But a lot of it is down to his approach of having short-term contracts, which allows him more leverage and freedom to forge his career path.

However, that's where the complications arise. With clubs unable to make a move for him due to various on and off-field issues, it seems his approach is of no use because he doesn't have many options on the other side of the table.

On paper, Real Madrid seem to be the perfect match. Los Blancos are on a strong financial footing despite spending big on Bellingham, and they have a strong, young core for the future. But only time will tell whether Madrid truly want to make Mbappe the face of their future.

On the other hand, PSG are probably the only club with whom he can negotiate while also having an upper hand. In the current landscape, he either needs to take a pay cut and join another European club or leave Europe for the sake of money.

Unless he decides to join either Real or continue with PSG, he can't have it both ways this time around.

Poll : 0 votes