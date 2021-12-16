La Liga title is now Real Madrid’s to lose after pulling further clear of main rivals

Real Madrid are having the perfect season so far. Los Blancos seem unstoppable after racking up 10 consecutive wins in all competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side also boast perhaps the best attacking duo in European football at the moment, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in superb form. The pair have been involved in the majority of the team’s goals. Benzema and Vinicius have scored a combined 23 goals in the league this season.

But the supporting cast have also played their role. The midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have been ever-present in this impressive winning run.

Over the weekend, Los Blancos affirmed their title ambitions after beating neighbors Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby. They came out as 2-0 winners and extended their lead at the top of the table over Sevilla.

Real Madrid pull clear of rivals

The gap between Real Madrid and the second-placed team in La Liga is bigger than in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

Ancelotti’s side are eight points above second-placed Sevilla and a further away from their main rivals, Barcelona and Atletico. Sevilla and Atletico Madrid do have a game in hand though.

Real Madrid are 13 points above Diego Simeone’s side and 18 ahead of the Blaugrana. It is gradually shaping up to be an easy ride to becoming champions.

Only 17 matches have been played in the Spanish top flight so far this season. But it’ll take a massive slump for Real Madrid to be overtaken by any of their rivals after opening such a huge lead at the top.

Los Blancos now in pole position to reclaim title

La Liga is now Real Madrid’s to lose. With the form that they're currently in, only injuries can derail their momentum.

Ancelotti has often relied on the same set of players without rotating. The Italian manager believes his squad can cope with the pressure of playing so many matches.

“I have a squad that allows me to be calm. They manage games very well and they’re committed defensively. We’re a team, not just one with good individual players, and that’s the difference,” the Los Blancos boss said, as quoted by Euro Sport.

He further added:

“We’re clear favourites because we’re doing this part really well. But, we’re just focusing on the next matches. A mental drop-off can be costly, so we have to continue. When I was here before, we won 22 matches in a row in the second year, but the second half of the season didn’t go well. I don’t forget that. I’m happy now, but I know there could be slip-ups in the second half of the season.”

Real Madrid are currently in the best position any team could be in and the poor form of their rivals makes the title theirs to lose now.

