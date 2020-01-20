Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign Aguero, Inter Milan planning Modric bid and more: Football Transfer Round-up, 20th January 2020

Lionel Messi hopes to play with Aguero at Barcelona

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's football transfer news roundup for the day! It's day 20 of the transfer window and clubs across Europe are now desperately battling it out for their mid-season targets before the window slams shut.

In today's edition, we provide you with updates on Inter Milan's renewed interest in Luka Modric, Atletico Madrid's Cavani bid and more.

Lionel Messi demands Sergio Aguero transfer

Will Aguero join his compatriot in Catalonia?

New Barcelona boss Quique Setien has reportedly ignored Lionel Messi’s request to make a move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, according to Express.

Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde at the Nou Camp last week and is said to be already looking at restructuring his squad.

The Mirror claimed earlier today that Messi urged Setien to make a move for the City star, with whom he shares a healthy strike partnership for Argentina.

Inter Milan interested in Luka Modric

Is Luka Modric on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu?

Inter Milan are planning a move for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric according to Sport, who claim Inter have reignited their interest in the Croatian after seeing their advances for the playmaker rejected last year.

Modric, who turns 35 in September, has entered the final 18 months of his contract at the Bernabeu and will be a free agent in exactly a year.

It’s claimed that Madrid will listen to offers for Modric in the summer to avoid losing him for free the following year and the Italian side have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature.

PSG reject €10 million Cavani bid from Atletico Madrid

Edinson Cavani has an admirer in Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid have made a €10 million bid to sign Edinson Cavani this month, but Paris Saint-Germain are adamant on keeping hold of the striker and rejected the offer, as per RMC.

The striker will be free in June when his contract with the French champions expires, but Diego Simeone believes he adds significant firepower to his team and wants to land him this month as the supply of goals has dried up with the club only managing 22 goals in 20 matches.

With the Parisians chasing their first UEFA Champions League triumph, the club must have a proven striker like Cavani as a valuable backup for summer signing Icardi, who has come of his own at the club.

Liverpool and Chelsea to go head-to-head in a €70 million battle to sign Timo Werner

What does the future hold in store for Timo Werner?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a long-time admirer of the Timo Werner and as per Daily Mirror, the club is planning to rival fellow Premier League Chelsea for his signature in the summer.

Chelsea have already opened negotiations for the German international this month following the lifting of their FIFA transfer ban and this has prompted the Reds to plan a move for the striker, who has struck 18 goals in 17 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

Werner has already expressed a desire to play in the Premier League, although it is still likely that RB Leipzig will be able to keep hold of Werner until the summer.

