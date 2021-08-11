Lionel Messi's PSG contract has brilliant Argentina national team clause - Reports

Lionel Messi has completed his blockbuster transfer to PSG and details have begun to emerge about the deal he signed with the Ligue 1 giants. The basics of the deal will see him earn a whopping €35M a season while he has also agreed to a two-year contract with the Parisians.

Considering the marquee nature of the transfer, it comes as no surprise that several major clauses have been included in the deal, one of which concerns the Argentina national team.

Lionel Messi has reportedly given priority to playing official matches and friendlies for La Albiceleste while the staff of the Argentina national team will also have access to PSG's facilities.

The news was broken by journalist Roy Nemer, who is reputable when it comes to matters surrounding Argentine football.

Lionel Messi's future has been the subject of intense speculation in the last five days following Barcelona's bombshell revelation of his departure. With an official deal now in place, the Rosario native will turn his attention to helping PSG end their long wait for UEFA Champions League glory.

The Parisians are now unarguably the favorites to win all competitions they participate in. The presence of several other world-class players at the club also gives the club a shout at being considered the most talented squad in the history of the game.

The inclusion of this clause shows how important Argentina is to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi broke his trophy drought with Argentina.

For most of his career, Lionel Messi has faced accusations from several quarters about not being as passionate about Argentina as he is about Barcelona. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was lambasted by fans, ex-players and journalists alike and a major talking point was his previous lack of international success compared to his trophy-laden Barcelona career.

However, nothing could be further from the truth and Lionel Messi's passion whenever he put on his national colors was evident for fans to see.

Messi finally banished the ghosts of the past when he guided Argentina to glory in the 2021 Copa America and his impassioned celebrations at full-time showed how much it meant to him. The decision to prioritize international engagements despite his bumper contract with PSG further shows how much pride Lionel Messi takes in wearing the Argentine jersey.

The news will be a source of relief for fans of Argentina, considering Lionel Messi's importance to the national team. Lionel Messi serves as the captain and talisman of the squad and will once again spearhead their charge for glory at the 2022 World Cup.

Before that, however, his focus will be on continuing his exceptional career with another record-breaking spell at his new club.

