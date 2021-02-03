Magical Cristiano Ronaldo gives Juventus advantage in Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter Milan

Juventus have taken a giant step towards reaching the final of the Coppa Italia after beating Inter Milan in the semi-final first-leg. The Bianconeri came from behind to record an important away win over their rivals.

Inter Milan started the game in the ascendency when Lautaro Martinez put them ahead with a clinical finish. However, Juventus came back strongly with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice to overturn the result.

The Portuguese superstar equalised in the 26th minute from the penalty spot after Juan Cuadrado was brought down in the box. Nine minutes later, he put Andrea Pirlo’s side ahead after taking advantage of a defensive mix-up to score his second goal of the night.

Juventus haven’t really had an explosive season, with their inconsistency taking them to third place in the Serie A. However, they’ve been impressive in the cup competitions.

Ronaldo bails out Juventus again

Juventus may have beaten Inter Milan in the first leg of the Copa Italia semi-final, but they largely owed the victory to Ronaldo’s ruthlessness in front of goal.

The 35-year-old once again demonstrated his knack for being at the right place at the right time, especially with regards to his match-winning strike.

The Bianconeri have looked vulnerable without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and he continues to prove his value to the team. Juventus didn’t create enough chances against Inter, but Ronaldo ensured they won the game with his clinical finishes.

On another day, Antonio Conte’s side could have easily won this game if they had a player of Ronaldo’s quality. Juventus, though, continues to rely the Portuguese to bail them out of tight situations with his goals.

All to play for in second-leg

The difference in Tuesday’s semi-final first-leg was Ronaldo, but the tie is not yet over. There is still all to play for, with the second-leg scheduled at the Juventus stadium in a fortnight.

Having already won the Italian Super Cup, Juventus will be aiming to win another trophy, especially with the Serie A currently out of their reach.

“We weren't in the championship match, but it served as a lesson, because we gathered together and the victory in the Super Cup made us understand that we can compete for every goal,” Pirlo said in the aftermath of the game, as quoted by Juventus.com.

“We haven't done anything yet, we just won the first round. We have prepared the game well and if we are focused and have the right attitude it becomes hard for everyone, even though we know that it is not easy to keep this pace playing every three days.

“However, the squad is wide and there is no problem in alternating players. In the second half we lowered ourselves a bit, also thanks to Inter, but it's normal in the ninety minutes. Ronaldo? He played an excellent match and proved his worth.”

Inter Milan are down but they are not out yet, and are bound to give Juventus a run for their money in the second-leg.