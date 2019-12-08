Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United: 3 things we learned from the game

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Dec 2019, 14:29 IST SHARE

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester was painted red as Manchester United secured a 2-1 victory at the home of their city rivals, Manchester City, in what was an intriguing game of football. After consecutive draws against Sheffield United and Aston Villa, the Red Devils gathered much-needed confidence going into the game with an impressive victory over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola’s men also bounced back after their disappointing draw at St. James' Park last weekend and secured a 4-1 victory away from home in midweek against Burnley.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men started the game surprisingly well and deservedly went into the half-time with a 2-goal cushion, courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. The Cityzens dominated proceedings in the second-half and forced the opposition deep into their own half.

However, they lacked quality in the final third and failed to test David de Gea for major proportions of the game. They did manage to cut United’s lead by half, courtesy of Nicolas Otamendi’s brilliant header, however, the goal came too late to inspire a comeback.

The defeat has left the Cityzens 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool and could be the end of their title hopes this year. On the other hand, the Red Devils have jumped to 5th in the table with the victory at the Etihad Stadium, 5 points behind 4th-placed Chelsea. Here are three things we learned from the game.

Also read: 3 reasons why Manchester United beat Manchester City

3. Aaron Wan Bissaka passes his biggest test with flying colours

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been an excellent signing for Manchester United this season and has been delivering consistently. However, he was about to face the biggest test of his United career as he was pitted against Raheem Sterling, who is regarded as one of the best wingers in world football, and the young full-back passed it with flying colours.

The 21-year-old was a brick wall in United's backline and didn't let anything go through him. The full-back nullified the threat of Sterling and frustrated him to the point where the winger had to switch wings. Solskjaer’s men have surrendered leads against Sheffield United and Aston Villa in the past couple of weeks, and United fans must have been on the edge of their seats despite their two-goal advantage given the firepower the opposition had at their disposal. However, Wan Bissaka's astute defensive display helped the Reds see out their lead for the second time in a week.

Also check out: EPL fixtures EPL table Champions League table

1 / 2 NEXT