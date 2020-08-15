Manchester City vs Lyon: 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

The Champions League is back in action tonight as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City takes on Lyon in a quarterfinal tie in Lisbon. Lyon is the underdog going into this fixture and will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat to get the better of a formidable Manchester City side.

Manchester City skipped past Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid in the previous round and will have to be on guard against a Lyon side that pulled off a shock aggregate victory against Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus. The French side has powerful attacking options and can be lethal in the final third.

🔵 Manchester City reach quarter-finals for 3rd successive season 👏👏👏#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 7, 2020

Manchester City looks to set a date with Bayern Munich with a victory against Lyon

A victory against Lyon would mean that Manchester City will have to play against arguably the best team in the world at the moment. Bayern Munich put Barcelona to the sword in ominous fashion yesterday and has ruthlessly announced itself as the favourite to win the Champions League.

Manchester City needs to overcome a tricky Lyon outfit before it can think about arguably its most difficult test of the season against Bayern Munich. Pep Guardiola will want his stars to decide the game early to settle some of Manchester City's nerves.

The Cityzens have plenty of quality all over the pitch and have a definite upper hand in this fixture. Lyon is no pushover, however, and its potent attacking combination and severely dent Manchester City's hopes for an inaugural Champions League title.

#5 Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus has been excellent in the Champions League

Gabriel Jesus has taken over the mantle from the injured Sergio Aguero and has already started growing into his role as Manchester City's hitman. The Brazilian striker has been a crucial part of Manchester City's attack in the Champions League so far and will have to be at his best against Lyon.

Gabriel Jesus may not have the best conversion rate in the world but his intelligence and presence of mind in the final third have allowed Manchester City to attack with a renewed vigour. The Brazilian often serves as a focal point for his side and his hold-up play has considerably improved over the last few months.

Jesus was brilliant in both legs against Real Madrid and scored a crucial away goal in the first leg to hand Manchester City a massive advantage. The striker was also on hand to take full toll of Raphael Varane's error in the second leg and will have to be just as sharp against Lyon.

#4 Memphis Depay, Lyon

Memphis Depay is Lyon's talisman

Memphis Depay is one of Lyon's most dangerous attacking threats and can win games all on his own on his day. The Dutchman is a key component of a Lyon side that has managed to spring several surprises so far this season.

Manchester City does not have a good defensive record this season and can be troubled tonight if Memphis Depay decides to summon his immaculate dribbling skills. The former Manchester United forward has scored 6 goals in the Champions League and is a potent threat on the counter.

Memphis Depay has played like he has a point to prove this season and Joao Cancelo and Fernandinho will have to be wary of the Dutchman's pace and trickery.

