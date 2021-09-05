Manchester City: Weekly wages of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and other first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City have emerged as one of the biggest clubs in Europe over the last decade. With Pep Guardiola at the helm of affairs, the club has dominated the Premier League and other English competitions.

They are also one of the most cash-rich clubs in the world at the moment and have one of the heftiest weekly wages in Europe. Players like Kevin De Bruyne and summer signing Jack Grealish command lucrative six-digit salaries in weekly wages. But due to their contributions on the pitch, no one seems to bat an eye over their huge remuneration.

Manchester City break the Premier League transfer fee record for Jack Grealish

Manchester City failed to sign a replacement for their star striker Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona in the summer. But they did add Jack Grealish for a Premier League record of £100 million.

On that note, let us find out below where the former Aston Villa midfielder stands when it comes to weekly wages among his new teammates.

Ederson recently signed a new contract but the wage details haven't been revealed yet. As per his old contract, he earned £65,000 per week.

#19 Oleksander Zinchenko - £20,000 per week

Oleksander Zinchenko is City's most versatile player

Oleksander Zinchenko was snapped up by Manchester City for a fee of £1.7 million in 2016 and has been a fringe player since. Though he is a midfielder by trade, most of his appearances for the club have been at left-back. Thanks to his impressive performances as a replacement for the injured Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph in the 2017-18 season. Both of his appearances in the 2021-22 campaign have come from the bench.

#18 Phil Foden - £30,000 per week

Phil Foden had an impressive 2020-21 campaign

How football works is funny at times. Phil Foden was the second-highest goalscorer for Manchester City last campaign with 16 goals and has shown great potential. Even after his breakthrough 2019-20 campaign, he is one of the lowest-paid players in the squad.

The player has missed out on the first few games of the campaign on account of a foot injury. He will be the first name on the team sheet once he is back to full fitness. Foden signed a contract extension in 2018, that will keep him with the club until 2024, pocketing £30,000 a week. But a new contract offer is in the offing, in which his wages could quadruple.

#17 Zack Steffen - £46,000 per week

Zack Steffen has been a reliable backup goalkeeper for Manchester City

Being a goalkeeper is one of the toughest jobs in football, well, being the backup goalie for a team is possibly even tougher. Most of the time the backup goalkeepers find themselves on the bench. Manchester City have one of the best goalkeepers in the league in their ranks, Ederson; so the chances have been a rarity for American goalkeeper Zack Steffen. Well, he earns £46,000 per week for sitting on the bench, so won't be complaining here.

