Chelsea: Weekly wages of Romelu Lukaku, Saul Niguez and other first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea, the reigning Champions League winners, have been one of the dominant forces in the English top flight over the past few seasons. Their pedigree has been growing over the last decade. At the moment, they have one of the biggest online fan followings across Europe's top five leagues.

Roman Abramovich has handled business at the club very astutely since taking over in 2003. Thanks to his many astute signings over the years, the Blues have won 17 trophies since his takeover. Chelsea have produced legends like Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard in the 2000s to become a force to be reckoned with.

Chelsea are coming off a decent transfer window

Chelsea were not very active in the transfer market this summer. But they managed to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, breaking their transfer record for the player they had let go for £28 million in 2014. They also snapped up Saul Niguez on deadline day, a signing that should provide them greater depth in midfield.

There are a few Chelsea players who rank among the highest-paid players in the Premier League. So without further ado, let us take a look at the weekly wages of Chelsea's first-team players.

#21 Edouard Mendy - £52,000 per week

Edouard Mendy won the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Season award last season.

It is a surprise that one of the best Chelsea players in the 2020-21 campaign is the club's lowest earner. Edouard Mendy replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga as the club's first-choice goalkeeper last season, and kept an impressive 16 clean sheets in the Premier League.

For his services, he takes home a salary of £52,000 per week, which is based on the initial contract signed between the club and player and not a true reflection of Mendy's performances. If he keeps up his excellent exploits between the sticks, he could rise up the rungs on the list of the club's top earners.

#20 Reece James - £58,000 per week

Reece James is a homegrown Chelsea player

Another first-team Chelsea player with one of the lowest weekly wages in the roster is full-back Reece James.

The English defender rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge. After a highly successful loan spell at Wigan Athletic in the 2018-19 season, where he won Wigan's Player of the Year award, James returned to Chelsea.

He made his Premier League debut last season, and has not looked back since then. James' weekly wage of £58,000 per week looks reasonable, given his young age, but he can definitely expect a bump soon.

#19 Ruben Loftus-Cheek - £60,000 per week

After a loan spell last season, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back at Chelsea.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has struggled for game time despite being highly rated. The midfielder has been praised for his box-to-box abilities, but his consistency has never been his forte.

Nonetheless, he pockets £60,000 per week. But with Chelsea's midfield brimming with talent at the moment, he might struggle for game time this season as well.

