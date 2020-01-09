Manchester United have Ajax duo & Juventus star on their radar, update on Dembele amid Chelsea links and more: EPL Transfer news roundup, January 9, 2020

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the surrounding the Premier League!

Fernandinho close to signing new deal

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is close to signing a new deal with the Etihad outfit. The Brazilian star’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season but he has now revealed that he is close to signing a new one.

He also revealed that when he signed an extension in 2018, there was a clause in his contract that would trigger another renewal if it was met.

"When I renewed at the end of 2018, we put a clause that if I reached certain goals, my contract would be renewed automatically," the player said.

"Conversations have already started, we talked about it last month. I am close to reaching those goals and renewing the contract, but we can only confirm it after signing."

Dembele will stay at Lyon

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has stated that striker Moussa Dembele will stay at the club amid interest from Chelsea. Aulas also revealed that there have been offers for Dembele but that the club will not sell him in January.

"Moussa Dembele will not leave because he wants to stay and win something with OL," he said.

"There have been offers for him and for other players, but none of those whom we want to keep will leave in January."

United eying Ajax duo and Juventus

According to a report from The Telegraph, Manchester United are eying a move for Ajax star Donny van de Beek for £50 million. His teammate Hakim Ziyech is also a player that Ole Gunnar Solskjar admires.

It doesn’t end there as the report claims that Emre Can is also player being discussed by the club as a possible signing.

