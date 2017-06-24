Reports: Manchester United make a €50 million bid for Brazilian midfielder

Manchester United's midfield will be even stronger if they can sign Fabinho.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 24 Jun 2017, 17:17 IST

Mourinho would be glad to have him in his team

What’s the story?

Manchester United have been chasing Monaco star Fabinho ever since his breakout season at the French club. And now, they are getting serious in their pursuit.

According to Italian media outlet, Gianluca Di Marzio, the Europa League champions have proposed a €50 million offer for the Brazilian. Manager Jose Mourinho has been trying to improve the defensive midfield and has identified the Monegasque player as the missing piece of the puzzle.

Fabinho has also shown his interest in joining the English giants. In a recent interview, he said, “It’s a ‘very tempting’ invitation. I would first talk to my agent, Monaco too, to decide everything right. But it’s a great club, sure enough, I would think well about it.”

In case you didn’t know...

Fabinho

Fabinho started off his professional career at Rio Ave in his native country in 2012 but was immediately loaned out to Real Madrid Castilla where he made 30 appearances. He also made an appearance from the substitute’s bench for the senior team.

In 2013, he signed up for Monaco for two years on loan and was later bought permanently by the French side for around €6 million because of his stellar performances.

He began playing as a right-back but eventually converted into a defensive midfielder.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have made their first signing of the season in Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and are looking to strengthen the roster even more ahead of next season’s Champions League.

Mourinho wants to stabilise the midfield by bringing in the 23-year-old and wants to push Paul Pogba further upfield to increase the number of chances created. The addition of Fabinho could also mean that he could be played as a full-back alternative to Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw, who are both rumoured to leave the club.

Several other Monaco players like Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Tiemoue Bakayoko are under the threat of leaving the clubs and have been strongly linked with Europe’s elite clubs.

Author’s take

Monaco’s golden squad is at heavy risk of being plundered by other clubs. The departure of Bernardo Silva for £43 million just goes to show that clubs are willing to pay a huge sum of money for them. And with Fabinho not ruling out a move to Old Trafford, he may be the next one in line to leave.