Manchester United's possible starting XI for Champions League encounter against Young Boys

Manchester United are brimming with confidence as they get ready to face Young Boys in the group stage of the Champions League tonight.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return, as well as the acquisition of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, has increased the positivity around the club. Manchester United are now seen as Premier League contenders and would like to leave their mark in the Champions League as well.

Here, we look at Manchester United's possible starting XI for the Champions League encounter against Young Boys.

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Dean Henderson has not been named in the Manchester United squad for the Young Boys game. With Henderson still recovering from his injury, David de Gea looks most likely to start this fixture.

de Gea has enjoyed an excellent start to the 2021-22 campaign. The Spain international has capitalized on Henderson's unavailability and produced some good performances. There were doubts as to whether de Gea would be at Manchester United this season after some poor performances in recent times.

However, the 30-year-old goalkeeper on current evidence is ahead of Henderson. de Gea was regarded as the best goalkeeper in world football a few years ago. He might have declined a little, but the quality is still there for everyone to see. Tom Heaton and Matej Kovar are the other options in the squad, but de Gea is a firm starter over both keepers.

Right-back - Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot in action for Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to provide first-choice right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka with some competition this season.

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier was heavily linked as a result. However, the club focussed on improving other areas of the squad, and the Trippier deal failed to materialize. Diogo Dalot's presence also played an important role in Manchester United abandoning the Trippier deal.

Dalot joined Manchester United from Porto in 2018 for nearly £20 million. He was shipped to AC Milan on loan last season and enjoyed a good campaign. The Portugal international is more attack-minded than Wan-Bissaka and is a good crosser. Dalot is still young and has plenty of room for improvement but he could still provide some competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

