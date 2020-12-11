Manchester United vs Manchester City Combined XI | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with an exciting derby this weekend as Manchester United take on arch-rivals Manchester City in a crucial fixture. Both teams have not been at their best this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Manchester United have improved in the Premier League over the past few weeks and have managed four consecutive victories in the league. The Red Devils suffered a shocking 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League and have a massive point to prove going into this game.

Manchester City have enjoyed a flawless UEFA Champions League campaign so far but have been well below their best in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side started the season as contenders for the Premier League title and will now need to break into the top four before the end of the year.

Manchester United and Manchester City share a heated rivalry

The rivalry between the two Manchester giants has become particularly intense over the past few years. Manchester City's rise as a bonafide Premier League giant has resulted in a discernible power shift in the city, and Manchester United will need to assert their dominance in this fixture.

Both teams have their fair share of strengths and weaknesses and will need to address the problems in their squads ahead of this game. Neither side has been defensively robust this season and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Manchester City have enjoyed a slight upper hand over Manchester United in the recent past but suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Red Devils earlier this year. The two Premier League giants have excellent attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this game.

On that note, here is the combined XI ahead of the crucial Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

Goalkeeper - Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)

Ederson is Manchester City's first-choice goalkeeper

Ederson Moraes narrowly edges out Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea to a spot in this combined eleven. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been a consistent presence in the Manchester City side and has been largely reliable for the Cityzens this year.

David de Gea is an outstanding goalkeeper in his own right but his suspect performances on the big stage are an expensive reminder of his flaws. Ederson might be less spectacular than his derby counterpart but is visibly less susceptible to costly errors.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has come into his own over the past few weeks after a shaky start to the season and will look to make his mark in the Manchester derby. Manchester City have a vulnerable defense and Ederson will have to step up to the plate to keep a clean sheet against a strong Manchester United attack.

