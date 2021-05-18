Napoli keeps Juventus outside Serie A top four with impressive win over Fiorentina

As the top four race in Serie A heads to the final day of the season, there’s no doubt that some shocking results can be expected as the games unfold.

Inter Milan have already been crowned champions, while Atalanta have also booked a ticket to next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Napoli, though, are one win away from securing a place in the top four, having put together a consistent run over the last five weeks.

The Partenopei further boosted their chances of qualifying for Europe’s elite inter-club competition when they defeated Fiorentina 2-0 on Sunday.

Napoli leapfrog Juventus and Milan

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso has managed to get the team playing some very good football and racking up impressive results.

The last time the Partenopei lost a game was on April 7, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Juventus. Since then, they’ve played eight matches and won six, drawing twice.

These results have helped Napoli move above Juventus and AC Milan in Serie A, as they currently occupy third place.

With just one more game remaining in the Italian top flight, it will take a drastic capitulation for Napoli not to secure a place in the top four.

The last two UCL spots are still up for grabs in the Serie A, with an early Napoli win and AC Milan dropping points 👀



CR7 is running right back to the UCL 😬



3. Napoli - 76

4. AC Milan - 76

5. Juventus - 75 pic.twitter.com/FC3fd2XXqT — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) May 16, 2021

A chance to return to Champions League

Gattuso and his side have their destiny in their own hands and a clash against Hellas Verona on the final day of the season is all that stands in their way.

Should they win that game, the Partenopei will officially qualify for the Champions League and it won’t matter what the results of AC Milan and Juventus are.

Having missed out on a place in the Champions League last season, this is a great opportunity for Napoli to return to the big stage.

Gattuso has got the team believing again and they now face their most important game of the season. A win over Hellas Verona is all that is required of this talented squad.