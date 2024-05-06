"A very good example for other players" - Erik ten Hag adamant Manchester United superstar is not for sale this summer 

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists that Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes is not for sale this summer despite the player hinting at weighing his options post-Euro 2024.

On being asked about Fernandes's future in the club, Ten Hag insisted that the midfielder was happy at the club. He further praised the Manchester United captain's dedication, claiming he is 'always available' and 'plays at a good level'.

“I know he is very happy to be here. Taking responsibility is one of the biggest assets top footballers have to show and deliver. Bruno is always available, he never misses a game and always plays in a good level and always gets energy to a team," said Ten Hag (via GOAL).

The United boss also appreciated the player for being a 'real fighter' and setting a good example for other players in the squad.

"Such assets are necessary to be successful. Bruno is a real fighter. Last year for instance when we played Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final, he played with an ankle that was so thick, it was unbelievable. Bruno is a very good example for other players,” Ten Hag explained.

Bruno Fernandes has 15 goals and 11 assists to his credit in 45 appearances across competitions this season. In 230 appearances for the Red Devils, Fernandes has contributed 79 goals and 64 assists, making him one of the most valuable players at the club.

Erik ten Hag opens up on injury issues at Manchester United this season

Erik ten Hag also opened up about the injuries Manchester United have dealt with this season. He blamed multiple injuries as one of the issues when it came to constructing the squad.

“That is one of the issues in our constructing the squad. We have to improve to do things better to construct a squad with more depth. For over 10 years I am managing. I never had this experience, so huge with so many injury issues. So it can happen once in 10 years. Hopefully, now can wait another 10 to have so many [again],” Ten Hag said.

Multiple players in the Manchester United squad are currently injured. Defenders Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are unavailable as of writing although some of them are expected to return ahead of the FA Cup final clash against Manchester City (May 25).

Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial have been out due to injuries. Official updates about their return are pending.

Scott McTominay and Mason Mount were also unavailable this season, but both were brought on as substitutes in United's last match in the league against Burnley, which they drew 1-1.

The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 54 points and are in danger of missing out on European competition next season. The club is set to face rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the end of the month, which is also their only hope of securing any silverware this season.