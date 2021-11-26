“I’m tired of it” – Andre Onana dismisses “rubbish” reports that linked him to Arsenal and other clubs

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is fed up with rumors that keep constantly linking him to a host of clubs, including Arsenal.

Onana spoke after he'd helped Ajax overcome Besiktas 2-1 away on November 24. After making the bench in the last two games, the reported Arsenal target replaced Remko Pasveer to play his first game since serving a nine-month doping violation suspension.

The 25-year-old was banned in February for 12 months by Uefa after furosemide, a prohibited substance, was found in his urine during a routine 'out of competition check'.

The Samuel Eto'o Academy graduate, however, saw the ban reduced to nine months on May 10 after appealing through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In the petition, Onana claimed to have accidentally taken some pills from his wife's medicine cabinet, mistaking them for aspirin.

The Cameroonian had been linked to a rather audacious move to North London all summer and there were even multiple dossiers prepared by news houses to that effect.

But Onana has rubbished such claims in an interview with Ziggo Sport, via Sport Witness.

“I’ve wanted to talk about that for some time: I was in Salou [for individual training],” he said.

“There was an article about me every day. Then it was Arsenal, then it was Lyon, pfff… I was tired of it, the media thinks it should inform me about my own life, come on."

"Do I have an agreement with another club? I still have a contract with Ajax. It’s rubbish.”

Arsenal instead ended up signing Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United in a deal reported to eventually surpass 25 million pounds.

It was a transfer that particularly caught the ire of a huge section of Arsenal fans, not least because Ramsdale had been relegated twice in consecutive Premier League seasons while at Bournemouth and later at Sheffield United.

Ramsdale has since won over his critics with a string of lively if not spectacular performances coupled with a commanding presence in the box.

The recent 2-0 win was especially memorable as Ramsdale pulled off a 'save of the season' contender to ensure five cleansheets so far in an Arsenal shirt.

Peter Schmeichel, a celebrated former Manchester United goalkeeper and father of Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel, described the save as ‘best save he’s seen in years’.

Such fine form has ensured that Bernd Leno has only been afforded cameo appearances in the Carabao Cup. But with only 18 months left on his deal and despite the lack of minutes, Edu has no intention of selling Leno in the January transfer window as per the Athletic.

It's understandable given that the other goalkeepers at Arsenal's disposal are Arthur Okonkwo, 20, and Karl Hein,19, who are both untested at senior level.

