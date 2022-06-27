Former England cricketer and modern day great Kevin Pietersen is hoping that Chelsea will make his wish come true by signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Pietersen turned 42 today (27 June) and on his special day took to Twitter to share with his fans the birthday present that would make him the happiest.

The batsman, who was admired throughout his career for his explosive batting style, tweeted:

"All I want for my birthday is @Cristiano signing for @ChelseaFC"

However, fans had other opinions about Pietersen's birthday wish and were against the idea of the Blues signing Cristiano Ronaldo. A fan replied to his tweet:

"Can't be a Chelsea fan if you actually want that to happen"

Another user asked:

"Why do you want europa league next year, Kevin?"

Another user questioned his love for the Stamford Bridge outfit after the cricketer came up with the suggestion. He wrote:

"Why don't you want something good for your birthday? Or do you really hate Chelsea so much?"

Over the past few days, there has been growing speculation around Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United. The Athletic's David Ornstein reported that the Stamford Bridge outfit's new owner Todd Boehly met with the 37-year old's agent Jorge Mendes in Portugal and the transfer of the superstar was discussed.

The striker has grown frustrated over the Red Devils' lack of activity in the transfer market while other top-six Premier League clubs have continued to bolster their squads. Although the news is reliable, it is unclear whether Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to pursue this deal or not.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag considers Cristiano Ronaldo an important part of his plans and Manchester United are confident that the Portuguese ace will stay.

Cristiano Ronaldo snapped partying with wife Georgina amidst links to Chelsea

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is travelling around Europe with his wife and kids during the summer break before the pre-season begins. The 37-year old did not seem very worried about his future as he was photographed at the El Lio nightclub in Ibiza dancing the night away with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Manuel Menacho 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪⚽️ @ManuelMenacho0 Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez spotted enjoying vacation and dancing in El Lio nightclub in Ibiza Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez spotted enjoying vacation and dancing in El Lio nightclub in Ibiza https://t.co/dMlgJo7VfI

The Portuguese international looked dapper in a blue blazer which he wore with matching pants as he decided to go shirtless. His partner looked equally sizzling in an emerald green dress.

