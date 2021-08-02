"There was never any doubt" - Argentinian forward rules out a move to Juventus this summer

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi has ruled out a move to Juventus this summer and is ready to fight for his place in a star-studded PSG squad. The 28-year-old Argentine is prepared to stay in Paris for at least another two seasons.

"This season and also the next one, I’m staying. There was never any doubt about that," Icardi was quoted as saying on his Instagram story (via Juvefc.com).

Icardi has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus this summer following the return of manager Massimiliano Allegri. However, the Old Lady already have three centre-forwards in their squad, namely Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Paulo Dybala.

Juventus are instead close to completing the signing of young Brazilian forward Kaio Jorge from Santos. The 19-year-old wonderkid would cost just €3 million and is willing to sign a five-year deal with the Turin-based outfit.

Icardi initially joined Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan in the summer of 2019 on loan before making the move permanent the following season.

Despite scoring 33 goals in two seasons for the Parisians, the Argentine has been in the shadows of superstars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

According to a report from Football Italia, PSG would have to pay a €15 million penalty to Inter Milan if they sell Icardi to any other Serie A side. This could be a reason why the forward will not be joining Juventus any time soon.

Juventus opt for a cheaper option up front for next season

Signing Mauro Icardi would have been a more exciting move for Juventus but the Argentinian forward would have cost a lot more than Kaio Jorge. The former Inter Milan s would have also struggled to find game time in a forward line consisting of superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Instead, Juventus have opted for a much younger option in Jorge, who could replace one of the three forwards at the club if his initial promise translates into good performances over the course of his five-year contract.

Juventus have a formidable frontline and will be hoping to regain their Serie A crown under Allegri this coming season.

