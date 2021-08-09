“We lost the best player of all time" -Barcelona defender on the loss of Lionel Messi 

Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has admitted that the team feels a bit broken after losing the "best player of all time", Lionel Messi.

Speaking after beating Juventus 3-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy, Pique said the team felt incomplete without having Lionel Messi around. However, Barcelona will continue to move forward. Pique said:

The team was honestly a bit broken because of Messi's departure, we will lose magic in attack, but we have to move forward, the fans expect a lot from us. We lose the best player of all time. It has hurt us and it hurt him too. I don't know the whole story, the two parties have said that it has been a matter of numbers... The management of the last years hasn't helped, but history shows that we will get up."

Despite losing Lionel Messi this summer, Gerard Pique wants to play for the Barcelona fans who will continue to support the club despite the departure of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Pique added:

“People really want to come to the stadium and we have to cheer the fans. We have to start winning and give them nice things. We need the fans with us.”

Barcelona played against Juventus after the squad attended Lionel Messi's final press conference. Despite the emotional moment, the Catalan giants recorded an emphatic 3-0 win over Juventus with goals from Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig.

Barcelona will hope for new signings to fill Lionel Messi's shoes

Barcelona have signed two forwards this summer who could fill the gap left behind by Lionel Messi. The Catalan giants have signed both Sergio Agüero and Memphis Depay on free transfers from Manchester City and Lyon respectively.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will be hoping the new arrivals can step into Lionel Messi's shoes and take the team forward.

A lot of expectations are laid down on Memphis Depay. The 27-year-old forward has previously worked under manager Ronald Koeman in the Dutch national team. The former Manchester United forward has scored 3 goals in pre-season for Barcelona and has shown great promise ahead of the new season.

Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona could become a blessing in disguise for the likes of Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele. These forwards can now play freely without being in the shadows of the 34-year-old Argentinian.

