Barcelona to reject all offers for superstar amid strong interest from PSG: Reports

Barcelona are set to reject all offers for their star midfielder Gavi amid strong interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to reports from Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo.

A graduate of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Gavi made the jump to the senior team in the 2021-22 season. He immediately showcased incredible skill and quality and established himself as a mainstay in the first team.

He has made 111 appearances for Barca across three seasons so far, netting seven times and assisting 14. Having made his national debut at just 17 years of age, he has already appeared 27 times and scored five times for Spain.

He is currently out with an anterior cruciate ligament tear, which he suffered while playing for Spain in a European qualifier game against Georgia in November 2023. The youngster is expected to be sidelined till the end of the season, which has thrown a massive spanner into the works in Barcelona's La Liga title defence.

PSG have some great young talents in their midfield ranks. Uruguayan stalwart Manuel Ugarte and rising French star Warren Zaire-Emery are already important players at the Parc des Princes. They are eager to complete the massive signing of Gavi and secure their midfield for years to come.

However, Barca have made it very clear that Gavi is integral to their plans and not for sale. Other clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea have also expressed their willingness to sign Xavi, but the Catalans have remained firm in their stance.

Barcelona considering Julian Araujo as future right-back amid uncertainty about Joao Cancelo transfer

Barcelona are reportedly considering the possibility of making Julian Araujo the permanent right-back in case they cannot sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal upon the expiration of his loan in the summer, according to a report in Marca.

Araujo moved from Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy to Barca in January 2023, and was immediately assigned to their B team, Barca Atletic. Last summer, he joined fellow La Liga outfit UD Las Palmas on a one-year loan deal.

He has made 21 appearances for Las Palmas, and has delivered some quality performances for the over-performing newly promoted side who sit ninth in La Liga.

According to Marca, Barcelona are considering integrating the Mexican into their first team if they cannot figure out a way to keep Cancelo at the club. His parent club, Manchester City, are asking for a reported fee of €30 million to make his stay at Camp Nou permanent. However, the fee is considered to be too steep by the Barca authorities.

Agent Jorge Mendes has claimed that he is working to figure out a solution and ensure that the Portuguese superstar can continue his stay in Catalonia beyond the end of the season.