Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana confirm Hansi Flick appointment; club suffer Bernardo Silva blow, and more - May 30, 2024

Barcelona finished second in La Liga this season, 10 points behind champions Real Madrid. They are now preparing for reinforcements over the summer as they look to return to their heyday.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have confirmed the appointment of Hansi Flick as manager Xavi's replacement. Elsewhere, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has turned down a move to the Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on May 30, 2024:

Barcelona confirm Hansi Flick appointment

Hansi Flick

Barcelona have announced Hansi Flick as their new manager. The Spanish giants parted ways with Xavi after the final game of the season against Sevilla, following some controversial comments.

Flick had been long linked with the hot seat at Camp Nou and was apparently eager for the job. The club have now confirmed that he has been handed the charge of the first team.

Speaking for the first time as the new Blaugrana boss, Flick praised the club's squad.

“I really want to start working for this incredible club. Since I arrived, I have seen that everyone loves this club and does everything possible for its success.

"Barca have one of the best youth teams in the world. In the first team there is a good mix between experienced players and talented young players,” said Flick

The former Bayern Munich manager also asked for support from fans and is hopeful of achieving success with their backing.

“I really want to start this journey with you (fans). Your support is very important and together we can achieve many things with this incredible team.

"Visca Barca! I won some titles with Bayern Munich and I would like to follow this path in Barcelona. We can achieve many things together, this is the most important thing,” said Flick.

Flick registered an astonishing 81.4% win ratio during his short stint with the Bavarians, winning 70 and losing just seven of his 86 games in charge.

Blaugrana suffer Bernardo Silva blow

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has rejected the chance to join Barcelona this summer, according to Football 365.

The Blaugrana have had their eyes on the Portuguese midfielder for a while and remain keen to see him at Camp Nou. The 29-year-old has been outstanding for Manchester City over the years and signed a new deal last year that runs until 2026. However, he's expected to leave the Etihad this summer in search of a new adventure.

Silva reportedly has a £50 million release clause in his deal which the La Liga giants are hoping to exercise. It was previously believed that the Portuguese is open to a move to the Camp Nou.

However, it now appears that it's no longer the case. The report adds the club's decision to replace Xavi with Hansi Flick has changed everything, and Silva is now considering alternate options.

Paris Saint-Germain also have their eyes on the 29-year-old and are pushing for a move this summer. Manager Luis Enrique has apparently been in touch with Silva to convince him to move to the Parc des Princes. The player is now expected to return to Ligue 1 this summer.

Barcelona eyeing Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana

Barcelona remain eager to bring Amadou Onana to Camp Nou, according to Football Insider.

The Blaugrana are looking ahead to a vital summer, and a pivot midfielder is one of their priorities. The club are still searching for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, with Oriol Romeu failing to live up to the billing. The La Liga giants have identified Onana as an option, but multiple clubs are hot on his heels.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation for Everton this season, registering three goals and one assist in 37 outings across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers at clubs across Europe, with Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester United also eager to secure his services.

The Toffees are facing financial problems and may be open to the Belgian's exit to address the same.

