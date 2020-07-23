Bayern Munich new signing Leroy Sane urges David Alaba to stay amid Manchester City and Real Madrid rumours 

Bayern Munich's latest acquisition Leroy Sane is already working on convincing his new teammate David Alaba to remain at the Allianz Arena amid links from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Heaping praise on Alaba's credentials as well as his influence off the pitch, Leroy Sane said that he 'hopes' that the Bayern Munich full-back will stay. The arrival from Manchester City also hailed Alaba for his versatility and dynamism on the pitch, as is evident in the Austrian's abilities at both left-back and midfield.

Additionally, Leroy Sane also reflected on the mood at Bayern Munich, along with what can be achieved under Hansi Flick in the coming years and months.

I really hope David stays: Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane

Various reports suggest Bayern Munich's David Alaba (right0 could reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Leroy Sane, after over 12 months of wait following a long-term injury, finally secured his dream move to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

The German champions made a statement signing, snapping up Leroy Sane for a £44.2 million fee excluding bonuses. This figure would rise with sell-on clauses and the player's performances, while Sane is also set to pocket no less than £300,000 per week.

Advertisement

Shockingly, Leroy Sane had earlier rejected three extension offers from Manchester City.

A similar situation as that of Leroy Sane at Manchester City is unfolding at Bayern Munich with David Alaba who is reportedly seeking a move away from Bavaria in order to challenge himself elsewhere.

A reunion with former Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola in the English Premier League is mooted, but Real Madrid, who already have the likes of Ferland Mendy and Marcelo in their ranks, are in the race for the Austrian's signature as well.

It'll be interesting to see which club offers Alaba the lucrative contract and hike in wages he demands, especially during these tumultuous times in the transfer market.

Real Madrid are also understood to be interested in Bayern Munich's David Alaba

Regardless, Alaba's Bayern Munich teammate Leroy Sane feels that the Austrian must stay. Speaking to Sport Bild, Leroy Sane remarked:

"I really hope David stays. I would like to play with him. He is a good guy, a great footballer, and we like each other privately. David has proven that he is not only one of the world's best left-backs, but also exceptional in the centre."

Bayern Munich, who dispatched Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash at Stamford Bridge, are seeking continental glory following their remarkable turnaround in fortune since Hansi Flick's appointment.

Every success is born out of faith. pic.twitter.com/eVzzPjiVq8 — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) July 5, 2020

The Bavarian giants have already done it at the domestic level for the eighth season in a row, but winning the Champions League would confirm arguably their best-ever season.

Not to mention, if they fail to claim the continental trophy this year, Bayern Munich will surely be considered favourites next year with Leroy Sane down the left flank alongside Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Commenting on the same, Leroy Sane stated:

"I can feel it [the spirit and excitement at Bayern]. The boys are hot and focused, they have big goals with the club. I think a lot can be achieved. I definitely see a realistic chance of winning the Champions League with Bayern."

Leroy Sane will watch Alaba and the rest of his Bayern Munich teammates when they take on Chelsea on August 8 in the concluding leg of the Champions League Round of 16.